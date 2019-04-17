The Oakland Raiders have three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. Believe it or not, that amount of high draft capital isn’t totally rare.

It’s happened two times since in the last seven years. In 2013, the Minnesota Vikings had three first-round picks and took defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. The latter didn’t work out in Minnesota, but he’s stuck in the NFL, so overall that’s a decent haul.

In 2017, the Cleveland Browns took defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku, and safety Jabrill Peppers in the first round. Garrett and Njoku are starters and Peppers was used in the trade that netted the Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Raiders have to be hoping for the same type of return with their trio of top-32 picks. Levi Damien of Silver and Black Pride is here to finish off his picks in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft looking for his third starting-caliber player.

27. Oakland Raiders: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Damien: After going best player available at No. 4 with Quinnen Williams and then filling a big need at tight end with Noah Fant, the Raiders get the best safety in this draft. Adderley was a standout at Delaware, but really burst onto the scene at the Senior Bowl ... where he was coached by Jon Gruden and the Raiders’ staff. The 6’0, 206-pound safety was impressive all week for the Raiders’ coaching staff. And he took that performance into the game itself as well, picking off a pass.

Last season the Raiders were searching for answers at the safety position. Veterans Reggie Nelson and Marcus Gilchrist started the season at the two safety spots. By season’s end, however, the starters were former top pick Karl Joseph and former special teams maven Erik Harris. Both played well, but Joseph especially lived up to his potential and so the Raiders will look to find a safety to pair up with him for the long term. Adderley is that guy.

Analysis: This pick may surprise some, but Adderley is not only the best small-school player in the 2019 draft, but indeed, the best safety available this year. Adderley may not be the biggest, but he’s a big-time athlete on the field and closes on the ball like no other safety in this draft. Adderley excels as a deep single-high safety, and is capable in man coverage. He’s fast to help in run support too. He could even see some action at times as a return man. Adderley is basically the total package for a safety, and a nice choice at No. 27. The easiest comparison to make for Adderley, while unfair, is Earl Thomas.

Top five remaining players:

We’re hurtling toward our conclusion in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft. Tomorrow we’ll have pick Nos. 28-30 with Garrett Sisti of Bolts From the Blue getting us started at 11 a.m. ET with the pick for the Los Angeles Chargers.