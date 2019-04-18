As long as the Los Angeles Chargers have Philip Rivers, they should have an open Super Bowl window. Last season, after a four-year absence, the Chargers stormed back to the playoffs with a 12-4 record. Losing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs was mitigated only slightly because it came to the New England Patriots.

The Chargers should be in position for a playoff run this season, but even with one of the NFL’s more talented rosters, it will only happen if they make some smart draft choices. Namely, the team badly needs a right tackle, and could use help at defensive tackle and linebacker.

Garrett Sisti of Bolts from the Blue is up in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft to fill one of those needs for the Chargers.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

Sisti: It is vital for the Los Angeles Chargers to come out of this year’s draft with some help to bolster their front line, and it begins with the addition of the offensive tackle Dalton Risner out of Kansas State. The 2018 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year is a right tackle in the NFL. Risner will slide right into the Chargers’ biggest weakness on their offensive line, taking over for Sam Tevi who just couldn’t hang against these talented AFC West pass rushers.

Risner has the stability, a strong upper body, and can anchor well enough to hold up on the right side, but he will need to be more consistent with his lower half in pass pro.

Not only can Risner fill one the Chargers’ biggest needs at right tackle, but he also has experience playing on the interior during his freshman year. That gives him some versatility to help out an interior offensive line group that struggled last season.

Analysis: To be completely honest, I didn’t think Risner would get taken in this mock draft. He’s one of the 32 best players in the draft, but it would be understandable why he’d drop out of the first round. He’s a positionally vague offensive lineman and falls to a spot in the draft that’s full of fun positional players and defensive linemen.

While the Chargers might prefer to see one of the top four offensive tackles available, Risner makes sense too. A 50-game starter at Kansas State, Risner should be a plug-and-play rookie for Los Angeles. He’s a master technician at home at right tackle or center. He’s the fix for the Chargers’ offensive line problem.

Top five remaining players:

13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

23. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

26. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

29. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

31. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

