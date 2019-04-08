If you’re just joining us, we’re in the midst of the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft. Now in its 13th year, a small handful of people have been around for every single mock. One of them is Ed Valentine of Big Blue View, who is up now making the pick at No. 6 for the New York Giants.

The Giants are a team at the crossroads. Controversially, veteran Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning returns for another season in New York. General manager Dave Gettleman traded away star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for what looks like just a decent deal considering what they could’ve received for him.

Big Blue View reacts Giants fans, subscribe to the Big Blue View podcast.

Can the Giants be fixed and return to playoff contention? Hitting on the sixth pick in the draft this year will go a long way in making that happen. Here’s what Valentine thinks New York should do:

6. New York Giants: Devin White, LB, LSU

Valentine: Nope, not a quarterback. Why? Because in this spot, with this choice, I don’t think Dave Gettleman and the Giants will do that. Neither would I since I’m not a big Dwayne Haskins guy, so I haven’t. White isn’t the edge guy most think the Giants would target if they don’t go quarterback here, but he is the last available of the truly elite defensive prospects in this class.

The Giants have said over and over they need defensive difference-makers, something true regardless of position. That’s what they get here. White would be the first first-round linebacker selected since Carl Banks in 1984. As for quarterback, maybe at No. 17. Maybe not at all in the first round. We’ll see.

Analysis: A few weeks ago, it would have seemed crazy to think anything other than Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins for the sixth pick. Now, based on the recent speculation online, it’s not as shocking. But what should the Giants do? To me, if they’re committing to a rebuild, Haskins has to be the choice. If they’re building the offense around Saquon Barkley, they can get by without Haskins.

Top five remaining players:

6. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

8. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

10. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

11. Brian Burns, Edge rusher, Florida State

That finishes our three picks for the day in the SB Nation writers’ mock draft. Coming up tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET is a pick from Big Cat Country for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This one might surprise you.