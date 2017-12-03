The Philadelphia Eagles came to the Pacific Northwest with the best record in the NFL, but saw their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Seattle Seahawks, who strengthened their own playoff push with an impressive home win behind three touchdowns from Russell Wilson.

Final score: Seahawks 24, Eagles 10

Seahawks 24, Eagles 10: Byron Maxwell picked off Carson Wentz in the end zone, pretty much ending any comeback homes for Philadelphia. It was the first interception in four games for Wentz, who has just six picks all year to go with 29 touchdown passes.

Seahawks 24, Eagles 10: On third-and-8, Russell Wilson pitched the ball to Mike Davis and the Seahawks got a first down out of it buuuuut, is that a forward pass?

Because it sure looks like a forward pass.

The Eagles didn’t challenge it (?!?) and four plays later, Wilson connects with J.D. McKissic for a touchdown and Seattle is back up 14. Huuuuge blunder from Doug Pederson there.

Seahawks 17, Eagles 10: The Eagles still trail, but this should count for, like, 20 points:

Dear laaaawd, Carson Wentz.

Four plays later, he found Nelson Agholor again, this time for a touchdown:

Game on.

Third quarter: Seahawks 17, Eagles 3

Seahawks 17, Eagles 3: The Eagles moved down the field, but even went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Seattle 25-yard line. But the Seahawks’ pressure was too much for Wentz, who had to get rid of the ball quickly and threw over the head of Kenjon Barner.

To make matters worse, the Eagles could be without Carson Wentz’s favorite target for the rest of the game:

#Eagles Injury Update: TE Zach Ertz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2017

Seahawks 17, Eagles 3: What a huge — and potentially game-clinching — drive for the Seahawks (yes, we know it’s still the third quarter). Facing third-and-10 at midfield, the Eagles sent the blitz and Russell Wilson made them pay. He launched a deep pass to a wide-open Doug Baldwin, who juuuuuust missed a touchdown by stepping out of bounds at the 1-yard line:

The Philly defense didn’t make it easy, though. Wilson had to throw it away on first-and-goal. On the next play, Mike Davis was RUDELY stood up:

But on third-and-goal, Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for the score.

That was Lockett’s first touchdown of the season.

Seahawks 10, Eagles 3: The Eagles came out after half looking more like the 10-1 team they are. They challenged the spot on a play that was ruled fourth-and-inches, but the call was upheld:

But it didn’t matter for Carson Wentz, the guy who can’t be stopped on a QB sneak on third- or fourth-and-1.

Second-and-goal is apparently another story, though. At the goal line, the Seahawks stripped Wentz, and the ball was fumbled and bounced all around and right out of the end zone for a touchback:

Halftime: Seahawks 10, Eagles 3

Seahawks 10, Eagles 3: Not gonna lie, this quarter would have been a good time to take the dog for a walk. If you did, you haven’t missed much. Carson Wentz is now 11-for-11 this season on quarterback sneaks on third- and fourth-and-1.

Fourth-and-2 is another story, though. At midfield again, the Eagles decided not to go for it and punted it away right before halftime.

Carson Wentz only has 45 yards passing in the entire first half, but that’s not exactly uncommon against the Seahawks:

Carson Wentz has thrown for just 45 pass yards through halftime, his fewest in the first half in any game this season



This is the 3rd time this season the Seahawks have held opposing QB under 50 pass yards in the first half this season (T-most in NFL)#PHIvsSEA — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 4, 2017

Seahawks 10, Eagles 3: After 16 plays, 75 yards, and about 50 penalties, the Eagles finally got on the board with a Jake Elliott 26-yard field goal.

First quarter: Seahawks 10, Eagles 0

Seahawks 10, Eagles 0: No three-and-outs this time. Russell Wilson connected with Nick Vannett for a big gain and then hit Mike Davis for another 23 yards. Two defensive penalties on the Eagles put the Seahawks in the red zone, aka Jimmy Graham territory:

For the first time all season, Philadelphia allowed a touchdown in the first quarter.

Seahawks 3, Eagles 0: And now we’re just trading three-and-outs. Carson Wentz overthrew Nelson Agholor and two plays later, Frank Clark dropped him for an 8-yard loss.

Seahawks 3, Eagles 0: Carson Wentz took a bad snap and turned it into a first down — and Bradley McDougald gave him an extra 15 yards.

McDougald made up for it a few plays later when he stopped LeGarrette Blount on third down. Facing fourth-and-1 at midfield and having a couple burly running backs, the Eagles decided to ... punt?

Well, guess the decision worked out. A quick three-and-out for the Seahawks gave the Eagles the ball back at the Seattle 46-yard line.

Seahawks 3, Eagles 0: The Seahawks moved the ball well early, mixing in some Russell Wilson passes with some Russell Wilson scrambles. But then Russell Wilson stalled because the Eagles are required not to give up a touchdown on the opening possession:

Eagles still have not given up a TD to opponent on first possession this season. That was 4th field goal. — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) December 4, 2017

Blair Walsh was up and — hold your breath — he made the 46-yarder.

Hey, Seahawks superfan Chris Pratt is HYPED. Or Burt Macklin, or Peter Quill, or Bright Abbott, or Scott Hatteberg, or Anna Faris’ ex. Whichever you prefer!

Before the game

This week’s Sunday Night Football features a potential playoff preview between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, though the Seahawks need to start picking up wins to stay in the Wild Card picture. The game takes place in Seattle and will kick at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (live streams at NBC Sports and FuboTV).

The Eagles just keep rolling along, entering Week 13 on a nine-game winning streak at 10-1. They will clinch the NFC East title with a win and are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall seed. Their most recent win was a 31-3 evisceration of the Chicago Bears, in which Carson Wentz threw for three touchdown passes and the defense picked off Mitchell Trubisky twice.

Wentz has taken a big leap forward in his second year and is one of the favorites for MVP. He leads the league with 28 touchdown passes and has just five interceptions, posting a QB Rating of 104.0. Last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick looks every bit the franchise quarterback Philly has been searching for since Donovan McNabb’s heyday. Between Wentz’s development and a top-notch defense, the Eagles are shaping up as a force to be reckoned with in January.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are still trying to adjust without key players in their Legion of Boom. They lost Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor for the season, while Earl Thomas is questionable for this game with a heel injury. In addition, the run game has been stagnant all year and the offensive line remains a major question mark. It’s been a rough road for a team that entered the year with Super Bowl expectations.

Yet despite those struggles, the team is 7-4 and still alive for a playoff spot, thanks to the heroics of Russell Wilson, who also belongs in the MVP conversation. With almost no supporting cast so speak of, Wilson is putting the team on his back nearly every week. He has 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions on the year, scoring an additional three touchdowns on the ground. And even with the defense ravaged by injuries, linebacker Bobby Wagner has emerged as a Defensive Player of the Year contender, making massive game-changing plays on a regular basis.

The Seahawks are banged up and face questions about their long-term future, but Pete Carroll’s squad doesn’t look to be giving up any time soon. They’ll be eager to slow the Eagles’ momentum and avoid a third straight home loss, making this a fascinating game on multiple levels.

Pregame reading

The Eagles’ run is a little reminiscent of last year’s Dallas Cowboys team, except with a more explosive offense:

While Philly doesn’t have a singular back as dynamic as Ezekiel Elliott, the team’s platoon features a cache of runners who can fill any role. Five different running backs have run for touchdowns this fall, ranging from the bruising Blount to trade acquisition Jay Ajayi to undrafted free agent pickup Corey Clement. The team’s explosive wideout corps has also adopted a committee approach to push the Eagles offense into the NFL stratosphere. Seven different players have at least 100 receiving yards in 2017. Philadelphia traded last year’s leading receiver, Jordan Matthews, to Buffalo in hopes free agent additions Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith would more than make up for his absence by teaming with the best-ever version of Algohor. Together, the three have combined for 98 receptions, 1,356 yards, and 15 touchdowns through 11 games.

Eddie Lacy has been a big part of the Seahawks’ poor run game, and Field Gulls thinks it’s time to move on:

Given the depth situation right now, I advocate Davis as the primary ball carrier, with McKissic’s touches increased to at least 15, and either Rawls or Lacy is the distant third option, with the “loser” of the two penciled in as a healthy scratch. At this stage, it looks like Rawls has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff, and I suppose if there’s one area where Lacy is better than Rawls, it’s in pass protection. What cannot happen is a repeat of this past Sunday, because the successful rushes are few and far between, and the mere audacity to run a stretch play with Lacy on 2nd and 10 may as well just be the coaching staff’s way of telling the special teams unit to prepare for the punt or field goal attempt. There are just simply more positive things the offense can do with McKissic, Davis, Carson (when healthy), Prosise (when healthy, which is never), etc. than Lacy.

Bleeding Green Nation compares this year's Eagles team to the 2004 squad that made the Super Bowl: