Danny Amendola takes pay cut in restructure to stay with Patriots

Danny Amendola accepted a reduced salary to stay with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Amendola, a productive wide receiver at the best of times and a consistently injured one at the worst, had a base salary of $6 million and a cap hit of nearly $8 million for next season.

Now he will reportedly make slightly more than the $1.6 million he made in 2016.

The Patriots were unwilling to pay that much for a receiver who missed four regular season games and caught just 23 passes a year ago. Amendola had 243 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season, and 90 yards with a touchdown in the postseason.

Still, he has been a contributor, and one that Tom Brady has been happy to have, but his injuries have made him too much of a wild card to devote that much money to in 2017. The reduced salary will make keeping Amendola on the roster a much more palatable move for the Patriots.

Amendola signed a two-year, $8.1 million deal with the Patriots in 2016 and it was essentially a “prove-it” deal.

Amendola has never eclipsed 700 yards in a regular season, nor has he caught more than the four touchdowns he caught last season. His best season with the Patriots was 2015, when he had 648 receiving yards. That’s a big part of why he earned the prove-it deal.