Jonathan Allen selected by Washington at No. 17 in NFL draft

At 6’3 and 285 pounds, Jonathan Allen looks every bit a run-stuffing defensive lineman. With 67 quarterback pressures in 2016, he also has the kind of power to collapse pockets from any position where he lines up. That versatile combination made him one of the safest prospects in the 2017 NFL draft.

On Thursday night, Washington selected Allen with the No. 17 overall pick.

Allen spent four years at Alabama, transitioning from linebacker to defensive lineman for one of the nation’s most disruptive units. He developed from rotational contributor to SEC Defensive Player of the Year, recording 22.5 sacks the past two seasons and leading the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2015 and nearly another title last fall. His efforts didn’t go unnoticed — he earned the Chuck Bednarik, Rotary Lombardi, and Bronco Nagurski Awards in 2016.

Will his game translate to the NFL for Washington?

Allen’s frame and prodigious power suggest he’ll have no trouble transitioning to a starting role in 2017. Few players in college football were more explosive after the snap than the Alabama lineman, who careened into backfields and commanded double teams in his final two collegiate seasons. He can work over the center as a nose tackle or on the edge as a defensive end, using his strength and footwork to smother the pocket from several different angles.

He has a strong punch after the snap that drives blockers backward and creates avenues to leak into the backfield. He also reads plays well, allowing him to disengage once he identifies the play and slide laterally to attack ball carriers as they near the line of scrimmage. He’s good at finishing big plays once he sniffs them out, using an extra gear to drag quarterbacks to the turf.

He’s a dogged pursuer against the run who will relentlessly chase plays and make an impact even when teams game plan around him. That versatility could make him a three-down player in the NFL. He should be up to the task — he answered any questions about his conditioning last fall after recording nearly 750 snaps for Alabama.

All in all, Allen is a solid defensive lineman who grew exponentially as a college player and is now versatile enough to hold down several different roles on the defensive line. Washington is getting a player who blows up running lanes in the middle of the field and wraps up running backs. They’re also getting a defensive end who can collapse the pocket from the edge and make quarterbacks panic.

Is there any part of his game that won’t translate to the NFL?

Jonathan Allen Scouting Report “Much of the punditry occurring right now says Allen is a top five pick on Thursday evening, although some small-minded simpletons have him falling out the top ten because of arthritis in his shoulder that Allen has stated will not affect his career in the NFL. You can look at his Combine numbers and be underwhelmed and that’s all well and good, but this is as pure a “look at the tape” pick for any team in the draft. Turn it on and realize you have a franchise player ready to go. As far as character goes, there are not too many who can outshine him, either.” — Read More at Team Speed Kills

Allen is an intelligent lineman who adapts well to whatever offenses can throw at him. However, his combine numbers failed to stand out, painting him as merely an above-average athlete compared to some of the other edge-rushing defensive ends available in 2017. As a result, his big numbers may have been the result of playing alongside scores of NFL talent in Tuscaloosa -- a bevy of other players that kept opposing offenses from focusing on him.

His speed turning the corner may not hold up against NFL offensive tackles, forcing him to move inside more often and stripping some of the versatility that makes him such an exciting prospect. If he’s going to stick as an interior lineman, he’ll have to add a bit more bulk — though his solid lower-body drive helps mitigate any lack of pounds in the trenches, his sub-300 pound status may prevent him from being a three-down player in the NFL.

Should Washington be worried about Allen’s shoulder?

While his talent is undeniable, questions about his NFL career persist. The defensive lineman has arthritis in his shoulders, a condition neither Allen nor his doctors are particularly concerned about affecting his career.

The previous 16 teams who passed up on Allen could live to regret passing up the former Alabama standout in due time; it’s not often you hear someone described as “what would happen if Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett and Buccaneers three technique Gerald McCoy had a baby.”

Where does he fit in the Washington’s defensive rotation?

Allen has the talent and wherewithal to start from day one. No matter where he lands in Washington’s rotation, he’ll carry himself well. Allen’s leadership was well documented at Alabama, and he’s been an ambassador for the program even after playing his final snap for Nick Saban.