After he led Stanford past Iowa in the Rose Bowl two seasons ago, Christian McCaffrey did a postgame interview on the field. A man came up behind McCaffrey and enthusiastically, in perfect tone, yelled Heisman to support the Cardinal running back.

The exchange — one-sided as it was — went viral. McCaffrey showed impressive composure in completing the interview with the man screaming behind him. He later said he appreciated the man as one of his true fans.

McCaffrey’s all grown up now, and the Panthers took him with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday. He was yelled at again, and again it was supportive.

If McCaffrey’s eardrums aren’t blown out by close-range yelling, he’ll probably have a great experience in Carolina. He’s such a dynamic player that he can fit wherever the Panthers put him, and this is a really fun pick.

Yelling Panthers Guy won’t let us forget it.