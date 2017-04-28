The Vikings traded up and drafted offensive lineman Pat Elflein out of Ohio State with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

After redshirting his freshman year, Elflein saw playing time for three seasons at right and left guard before making the transition to center in 2016. Despite only playing the position for one season, he cleaned up in the postseason, being named first-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, and winning the Rimington Trophy.

Elflein was invited to play in the Senior Bowl but chose not to participate. Instead, he spent the months following the College Football Playoff training with LeCharles Bentley in Arizona and getting ready for the NFL Combine and his pro day workout.

Why did the Vikings pick Elflein?

One of the top prospects among offensive linemen, Pat Elflein has a solid track record as a leader in the locker room with a team-first mentality. Aggressive but patient, Elflein is great with his hands and excels as a run-blocker. His strength coupled with his wrestling background makes him an effective center and someone a quarterback is happy to stand behind.

Experience

Elflein has three years of experience at Ohio State in varying positions along the offensive line. He told teams at the combine that he’d be willing to line up at right or left guard and center or some combination of the three. His successful transition to center speaks to the level of acumen the Buckeye has for his position group and to his ability — and willingness — to be versatile as needed.

The lineman also had the privilege of competing against some of the league’s most talented defenders every day in practice at Ohio State. Elflein admitted at the combine that having to go up against players like Joey Bosa, Johnathan Hankins, and Ryan Shazier in college should help his transition to the NFL. With so much experience competing at a high level, the incoming rookie could see a significant snap count this fall.

Leadership

One of the most veteran players on Ohio State’s offense during the 2016 season, he was a critical piece in keeping the team productive after such a mass exodus of talent to the NFL following the 2015 season. Head coach Urban Meyer often claimed having Elflein back was invaluable, both on the field and in the locker room.

“You have to be the confident leader on that line when you’re at center. Not just knowing the offense yourself or knowing the defense you’re going against, you have to portray your confidence throughout the line to make everyone else feel confident,” he said at the combine.

Elflein was named a captain during the spring and proceeded to work tirelessly to excel at a new — and incredibly important — position and unite a young offensive line. Moving to center allowed the Buckeye to have a bigger presence among his teammates, which allowed for a deeper understanding of the offensive unit as a whole.

Are there any concerns with Elflein?

Effective but not super flashy, Elflein didn’t specifically stand out at the combine. Despite being one of the top prospects this draft cycle, he didn’t record any of the top performances during drills. Combine numbers aren’t super important unless they translate to the field on game day, and the lineman can be outmaneuvered easily once he’s already committed.

Ultimately, this shouldn’t be a big issue at the next level, especially with his offseason training and diet. Elflein noted at the combine, “I definitely got leaner, got stronger and I’m healthier, in better shape. I feel great. It’s the best I’ve ever felt.”

How does Elflein fit with Vikings?

The Vikings’ offensive line struggled last season, and it was a big part of the reason the team fizzled out after an undefeated start. Elflein’s versatility and athleticism will be a great fit for a team that needs an upgrade as badly as the Vikings do.