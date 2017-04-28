It’s Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft and things are happening. Some of the top names are off the board, but a few surprise talents still remain, like Dalvin Cook; teams will have seven minutes per pick in Round 2 and five minutes per pick in Round 3.

On Friday, the draft picks back up at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will continue to air on ESPN and NFL Network. The ESPN coverage begins at 7 p.m. on the flagship network and then switches to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. A live stream will be available at both Watch ESPN and NFL.com.

Most of the prospects that made their way to Philly are now headed to new cities, but with only 32 names called, the draft action heats up Friday. The first round of picks can dramatically change teams’ draft boards, meaning phones will be ringing the rest of the weekend with trade offers from those who need to move up to get their guy.

This year’s draft class is loaded with talent at cornerback, and even though some of the best are no longer available, there are still plenty of skilled options like Sidney Jones, Teez Tabor and Kevin King.

There are still several quarterbacks left on the board too, including DeShone Kizer, Davis Webb, and Nathan Peterman.

It’s no surprise that running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette came off the board in Round 1, but Cook is still available in a bit of a shocker.

Despite having two picks last night, the Tennessee Titans don’t currently have a second-round selection after giving it to Cleveland last year for Jack Conklin. The Browns and Saints joined the Titans with multiple picks in Round 1, but the Seahawks are ready to catch-up on Day 2 with five picks of their own.

The Seahawks traded down twice and did not end up with a first-round pick. The Green Bay Packers, after a trade with the Browns, also didn’t draft a player on Thursday. They are on the clock first on Friday.

The Los Angeles Rams (to the Titans), Minnesota Vikings (to the Eagles), and New England Patriots (to the Saints) are the other three teams who didn’t have a Day 1 pick and will make their first selections Friday. The Rams have considerable work to do to their roster and are expected to make a push for some top offensive weapons.

How to watch the 2017 NFL Draft

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval

TV: ESPN (7-8 p.m.), ESPN2 (8 p.m. on); NFL Network

Online: Watch ESPN, NFL.com

