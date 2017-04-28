It’s Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft and things are happening. Some of the top names are off the board, but a few surprise talents still remain, like Dalvin Cook; teams will have seven minutes per pick in Round 2 and five minutes per pick in Round 3.
On Friday, the draft picks back up at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will continue to air on ESPN and NFL Network. The ESPN coverage begins at 7 p.m. on the flagship network and then switches to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. A live stream will be available at both Watch ESPN and NFL.com.
Most of the prospects that made their way to Philly are now headed to new cities, but with only 32 names called, the draft action heats up Friday. The first round of picks can dramatically change teams’ draft boards, meaning phones will be ringing the rest of the weekend with trade offers from those who need to move up to get their guy.
This year’s draft class is loaded with talent at cornerback, and even though some of the best are no longer available, there are still plenty of skilled options like Sidney Jones, Teez Tabor and Kevin King.
There are still several quarterbacks left on the board too, including DeShone Kizer, Davis Webb, and Nathan Peterman.
It’s no surprise that running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette came off the board in Round 1, but Cook is still available in a bit of a shocker.
Despite having two picks last night, the Tennessee Titans don’t currently have a second-round selection after giving it to Cleveland last year for Jack Conklin. The Browns and Saints joined the Titans with multiple picks in Round 1, but the Seahawks are ready to catch-up on Day 2 with five picks of their own.
The Seahawks traded down twice and did not end up with a first-round pick. The Green Bay Packers, after a trade with the Browns, also didn’t draft a player on Thursday. They are on the clock first on Friday.
The Los Angeles Rams (to the Titans), Minnesota Vikings (to the Eagles), and New England Patriots (to the Saints) are the other three teams who didn’t have a Day 1 pick and will make their first selections Friday. The Rams have considerable work to do to their roster and are expected to make a push for some top offensive weapons.
How to watch the 2017 NFL Draft
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval
TV: ESPN (7-8 p.m.), ESPN2 (8 p.m. on); NFL Network
Online: Watch ESPN, NFL.com
Rounds 2-3 order
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Notes
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Notes
|2
|33
|Green Bay Packers
|via Cleveland Browns
|2
|34
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|via San Francisco 49ers through Seahawks
|2
|35
|Seattle Seahawks
|via Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|36
|Arizona Cardinals
|via Chicago Bears
|2
|37
|Buffalo Bills
|via Los Angeles Rams
|2
|38
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-
|2
|39
|New York Jets
|-
|2
|40
|Carolina Panthers
|-
|2
|41
|Minnesota Vikings
|from Bengals
|2
|42
|New Orleans Saints
|-
|2
|43
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-
|2
|44
|Los Angeles Rams
|via Buffalo Bills
|2
|45
|Chicago Bears
|via Arizona Cardinals
|2
|46
|Indianapolis Colts
|-
|2
|47
|Baltimore Ravens
|-
|2
|48
|Cincinnati Bengals
|from Vikings
|2
|49
|Washington
|-
|2
|50
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|-
|2
|51
|Denver Broncos
|-
|2
|52
|Cleveland Browns
|via Tennessee Titans
|2
|53
|Detroit Lions
|-
|2
|54
|Miami Dolphins
|-
|2
|55
|New York Giants
|-
|2
|56
|Oakland Raiders
|-
|2
|57
|Houston Texans
|-
|2
|58
|Seattle Seahawks
|-
|2
|59
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-
|2
|60
|Dallas Cowboys
|-
|2
|61
|Green Bay Packers
|-
|2
|62
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|-
|2
|63
|Buffalo Bills
|via Atlanta Falcons
|2
|64
|Carolina Panthers
|via New England Patriots
|3
|65
|Cleveland Browns
|-
|3
|66
|San Francisco 49ers
|-
|3
|67
|New Orleans Saints
|via Chicago Bears through 49ers
|3
|68
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-
|3
|69
|Los Angeles Rams
|-
|3
|70
|Minnesota Vikings
|via New York Jets
|3
|71
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-
|3
|72
|Tennessee Titans
|via Carolina Panthers through Patriots
|3
|73
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-
|3
|74
|Baltimore Ravens
|via Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|75
|Atlanta Falcons
|via Buffalo Bills
|3
|76
|New Orleans Saints
|-
|3
|77
|Carolina Panthers
|via Arizona Cardinals
|3
|78
|Baltimore Ravens
|-
|3
|79
|New York Jets
|via Minnesota Vikings
|3
|80
|Indianapolis Colts
|-
|3
|81
|Washington
|-
|3
|82
|Denver Broncos
|-
|3
|83
|New England Patriots
|via Tennessee Titans
|3
|84
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|-
|3
|85
|New England Patriots
|via Detroit Lions
|3
|86
|Kansas City Chiefs
|via Miami Dolphins through Vikings
|3
|87
|New York Giants
|-
|3
|88
|Oakland Raiders
|-
|3
|89
|Houston Texans
|-
|3
|90
|Seattle Seahawks
|-
|3
|91
|Los Angeles Rams
|via Kansas City Chiefs through Buffalo Bills
|3
|92
|Dallas Cowboys
|-
|3
|93
|Green Bay Packers
|-
|3
|94
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|-
|3
|95
|Seattle Seahawks
|via Atlanta Falcons
|3
|96
|Detroit Lions
|via New England Patriots
|3
|97
|Miami Dolphins
|-
|3
|98
|Arizona Cardinals
|via Carolina Panthers
|3
|99
|Philadelphia Eagles
|via Baltimore Ravens
|3
|100
|Tennessee Titans
|via Los Angeles Rams
|3
|101
|Denver Broncos
|-
|3
|102
|Seattle Seahawks
|-
|3
|103
|New Orleans Saints
|via Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots
|3
|104
|Minnesota Vikings
|via Kansas CIty Chiefs
|3
|105
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|-
|3
|106
|Seattle Seahawks
|-
|3
|107
|New York Jets
|-