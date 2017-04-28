 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Browns would rather trade for QB than draft one

The Browns declined to draft a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, despite having three chances to do. But they were still trying to acquire one.

NFL: Super Bowl LI-New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns selected three talented prospects — Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, and David Njoku — in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. However, Cleveland still needs a quarterback to give its offense a boost. The Browns decided not to draft a quarterback on the first day, but they were trying to trade for one and still might be in the market.

The Browns reportedly tried to trade for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Browns called New England last night about trading for Garoppolo, but were shut down:

Washington said it has no intentions of trading the 28-year-old Cousins. Browns general manager Sashi Brown also denied the Cousins trade rumors.

"Bad reporting is what I would say," Brown said.

Cleveland also reached out to the Cincinnati Bengals about backup quarterback AJ McCarron:

However, the Bengals denied that a conversation has happened:

Leading up to the draft, many thought the Browns would use a first-round pick on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but the Chicago Bears doused those flames by trading up to the No. 3 slot to draft the North Carolina product.

The Browns were in a good portion to draft Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson at No. 12, but they decided to trade that pick to the Houston Texans for a 2018 first-round pick.

Now, Cleveland has two options. It can select a quarterback like DeShone Kizer or Davis Webb on day two of the draft. But if the franchise decides not to go that route, the Browns will have to see what they have in Cody Kessler or Brock Osweiler, who they traded for in March.

