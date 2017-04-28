Browns would rather trade for QB than draft one

The Cleveland Browns selected three talented prospects — Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, and David Njoku — in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. However, Cleveland still needs a quarterback to give its offense a boost. The Browns decided not to draft a quarterback on the first day, but they were trying to trade for one and still might be in the market.

The Browns reportedly tried to trade for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Browns called New England last night about trading for Garoppolo, but were shut down:

Browns inquired last night about trading for Patriots' QB Jimmy Garappolo and were told, once again, NE not interested, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2017

Washington said it has no intentions of trading the 28-year-old Cousins. Browns general manager Sashi Brown also denied the Cousins trade rumors.

"Bad reporting is what I would say," Brown said.

Cleveland also reached out to the Cincinnati Bengals about backup quarterback AJ McCarron:

#Browns & #Bengals touched base regarding a potential trade for QB AJ McCarron. Doesn’t sound like they’ve gotten too far. Price is high. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

However, the Bengals denied that a conversation has happened:

Meanwhile, just asked a #Bengals source if the #Browns have been in touch on QB AJ Mccarron so far. The answer: "No." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 28, 2017

Leading up to the draft, many thought the Browns would use a first-round pick on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but the Chicago Bears doused those flames by trading up to the No. 3 slot to draft the North Carolina product.

The Browns were in a good portion to draft Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson at No. 12, but they decided to trade that pick to the Houston Texans for a 2018 first-round pick.

Now, Cleveland has two options. It can select a quarterback like DeShone Kizer or Davis Webb on day two of the draft. But if the franchise decides not to go that route, the Browns will have to see what they have in Cody Kessler or Brock Osweiler, who they traded for in March.