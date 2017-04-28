It’s been 44 years since the Miami Dolphins went 17-0. Did you know that Dolphins team is the only one in NFL history to pull off the feat of an unbeaten season?

We all know this. I don’t personally care about it that much, and I’m wagering that most people do not care about it that much, either. It’s cool, but it’s not new news.

Here is Larry Little, an offensive lineman on the ‘72 team, introducing the Dolphins’ 2017 NFL draft pick on Friday night: Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

Little led off his pick like this:

“17-0, baby. Forty-four and counting.”

I’m not trying to be disrespectful. Larry Little is probably a nice guy. The ‘72 Dolphins were a great team. But I do not care that nobody else has gone undefeated. Members of this team reminding us all of their accomplishment at every opportunity over the years is grating, and I’m petty enough to just be sick of the ‘72 Dolphins by now.

Anyway, McMillan’s a great pick and a great leader. I hope he leads the Dolphins defense to an undefeated season someday so the ‘72 people stop talking about this.