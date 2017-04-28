2 players with twin brothers drafted back-to-back in the NFL draft for 1st time

Something that’s never happened before, according to ESPN: twins being taken back-to-back in the NFL draft. That doesn’t just mean twins to each other. It means twins, period. The network said during its draft coverage on Friday night that no twins (to any parents) had ever been drafted one after the other.

That’s now changed. The 89th pick in this year’s draft by the Texans was D’Onta Foreman, a Texas running back who played in college alongside his twin, receiver Armanti. The 90th pick by the Seahawks was UCF defensive back Shaquill Griffin, whose twin brother Shaquem won AAC player of the year last year. Shaquem only has one hand, because of complications that arose from a congenital birth defect when he was a small child.

Kind of a cool fact!

Foreman is a power back who ran for more than 2,000 yards last season.

Via Texas blog Burnt Orange Nation:

Despite his historic season to cap off a three-year collegiate career, Foreman was still widely regarded as a second-tier running back in the 2017 class, behind talents such as LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey. Although his name was still called after players like Joe Mixon and Kareem Hunt, Foreman boosted his draft stock significantly with an impressive showing at the Longhorns Pro Day in March, clocking a 4.45 40-yard dash, 33 reps on the bench press and arriving at 6’1, 234 pounds — down 14 pounds from his listed 248 pounds while at Texas.

And here’s Seahawks site Field Gulls on Griffin: