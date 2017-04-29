Carl Lawson is a pass-rushing steal for the Bengals

Carl Lawson had an explosive 2016, racking up 14 tackles for loss in 12 games for Auburn and emerging as one of the SEC’s most explosive pass rushers. The concern the Cincinnati Bengals now have to face is finding a way to keep him healthy.

Lawson missed 19 games the previous two seasons due to a torn ACL and cracked hip that sapped his effectiveness and robbed the Tigers of one of their top defenders. He came back with a vengeance last fall, sitting out only a cupcake game against Alabama A&M late in the season. His season included a series of big performances in the games Auburn needed the most — 7.5 of his 9.5 sacks in 2016 came against SEC opponents.

He’ll take that skill to Cincinnati, who could use his rushing ability and will couple him with another rookie, Jordan Willis. The Bengals have long relied on Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap as the only two able to generate a consistent pass rush but now have a couple of more weapons to work with.

Why did Bengals draft Lawson?

Lawson is a strong but undersized defensive end at 6’2 and 260 pounds. Normally that would make him a candidate to play as a 3-4 linebacker as an edge rusher. But his stiff hips put that kind of flexibility up in the air — even if he did grade out well at the NFL Draft Combine. He’s got good straight-line speed but may struggle if asked to drop into a coverage role.

That concern is washed out by his aggressive pass-rushing style. Lawson’s speed and power allow him to rip through blockers with an array of attacking styles. He can hand-battle with offensive tackles, spin through them, or straight up run past them with a deceptive speed rush along the edge.

What are Lawson’s weaknesses?

That speed helps overcome his less-than-ideal measurables for a defensive end. Bigger tackles can swallow Lawson up, and smarter ones will let his momentum carry him right through the pocket and out of range to make a play on the quarterback. While he’s a fearsome pass rusher, he hasn’t been as good against the run, making him a candidate to be a situational or rotational player through his rookie year while he adjusts to his new defense.

Carl Lawson is one of the strongest players in the NFL draft, and his combination of power and speed along the edge will make him a commodity in the league. However, injury concerns kept him from fulfilling his destiny as a potential top-10 pick. Now the Bengals will have to find a way to maximize his skill set while keeping him healthy in 2017 and beyond.