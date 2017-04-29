Noah Brown is a big-play wide receiver the Cowboys could use on the roster

The Dallas Cowboys added a deep threat to their offense in the final moments of the 2017 NFL Draft. The team selected wide receiver Noah Brown out of Ohio State with the No. 239 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Brown was supposed to be a deep threat for the Buckeyes in 2015, working in tandem with wideout Michael Thomas, now of the New Orleans Saints. The duo would have made a dangerous combination downfield, but the plan was sidelined when Brown broke his leg in the spring, an injury that ultimately kept him out his entire sophomore season.

Motivated to come back better than ever, Brown started the 2016 season as the veteran within a young position group. His development led to a productive third year, despite the struggles of the offense as a whole.

Why did the Cowboys pick Brown?

Brown showed a lot of physicality in his one season as a starter, and with so much development left ahead of him, he could end up as one of the best receivers in this class. Last season, Brown finished with 402 yards on 32 receptions — averaging over 12.5 yards per reception — and seven touchdowns. More notably, he was responsible for one of college football’s biggest highlights in 2016.

Big-play ability

Brown’s big-play ability was on full display in 2016 against Oklahoma. On the road, the wide receiver put on a clinic that would eventually draw renewed attention from defenses.

In just one game against the Sooners, Brown snagged four touchdowns on just five receptions for 72 yards. Not only did he get into the end zone an incredible four times, but one of those was thanks to a catch he made behind the back of the defender in what was a clear candidate for Catch of the Year:

“It was definitely a little emotional. It was the first time I felt I was back, like I was all right, I’m back to where I was,” Brown said at the combine.

Size

As one of the bigger receivers in this year’s draft class, Brown plays aggressive in coverage and would often overpower defenders with his 6’2, 222-pound frame. He’s not intimidated by his opposition, and with effective route-running, he can make big plays by simply reaching over or higher than the guy covering him.

Brown told reporters at the combine, “I took a lot of pride in what I did — blocking or whatever it was — to the best of my ability.”

With such a young set of receivers, Ohio State’s offense was rush heavy last season, limiting Brown’s touches per game to just a handful. Even without the ball in his hands, he was effective protecting quarterback J.T. Barrett and drawing double coverage downfield to create other offensive opportunities.

Are there any concerns with Brown?

The wideout showed during the 2016 season that his leg injuries were a thing of the past, regularly making big plays off explosive jumps. He didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine, but he did participate in other drills before doing a complete workout at Ohio State’s pro day.

“Right now, I feel completely healthy. I feel I’m probably in the best shape I’ve been in. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Some questioned Brown’s decision to go pro with only one full season of collegiate experience under his belt. But the wideout found confidence in the decision having gone through his injury and rehab, both mentally and physically.

“That was one of the biggest parts of my decision. When I was hurt, I realized how quickly football could be taken away. This is the dream of my childhood,” Brown said.

Another concern could be Brown’s dip in production as the season went on. His performance against Oklahoma couldn’t be replicated, in part because it changed how defenses prepared for the Buckeyes. He saw a lot more double coverage, and combined with an already struggling pass game, only found the end zone two more times in the 10 games that followed.

How does Brown fit with the Cowboys?

Any seventh-round pick faces an uphill climb to make a roster, but the Cowboys drafted Brown for his big talent and likely won’t give up on him right away. He has a strong chance to be a practice squad player in Dallas as he develops and matures into his role.

However, Brown spoke at the combine about his eagerness to contribute early, “I feel like whoever picks me up is going to get someone who comes in and competes and works hard and tries to have a winning impact in anything they do.”

After adding Ryan Switzer earlier in Day 3, the Cowboys now have some new toys for Dak Prescott to work with.