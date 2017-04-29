Undrafted free agent signings 2017: Every team’s pickups in one place

The 2017 NFL Draft may be over, but that doesn’t mean teams are done adding important contributors for the upcoming season. Scores of NCAA athletes will start the next chapters of their football careers by signing as undrafted free agents.

The class of 2017 could also produce some memorable contributors. College standouts like Jarron Jones and Hardy Nickerson Jr. should all draw plenty of interest this spring. Though they’ll face long odds to make an NFL roster, the path they’ll walk is far from uncharted territory.

There’s a laundry list of players who have emerged from the embers of the draft to make a major impact in the NFL. All-Pros like Wes Welker, Priest Holmes, Kurt Warner, Antonio Gates, John Randle, James Harrison, Jessie Tuggle, and Tony Romo all took the long way to the league. They turned out to be unexpected boons who didn’t cost a cent in draft currency.

We’ll have a complete list of undrafted free agent signings as they come in.

Arizona Cardinals

Carlton Agudosi, WR, Rutgers

Collin Bevins, DT, Northwest Missouri State

Larry Clark, WR, CSU-Pueblo

Lucas Crowley, C, UNC

Ironhead Gallon, LB, Georgia Southern

Gump Hayes, DB, Arizona State

Krishawn Hogan, WR, Marian

Drico Johnson, S, Central Florida

Tre'Von Johnson, OLB, Weber State

Trevor Knight, QB, Texas A&M

Ryan Lewis, CB, Pittsburgh

Jonathan McLaughlin, OT Virginia Tech

Cyril Noland-Lewis, S, Louisiana Tech

Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M

Sojourn Shelton, CB, Wisconsin

James Summers, RB, East Carolina

Pasoni Tasini, DL, Utah

Steven Wroblewski, TE, Southern Utah

Atlanta Falcons

Travis Averill, OL, Boise State

Marcelis Branch, DB, Robert Morris

Daniel Brunskill, OL, San Diego State

Deante Burton, WR, Kansas State

Reginald Davis III, WR, Texas Tech

Darius English, DL, South Carolina

Wil Freeman, OL, Southern Miss

Jermaine Grace, LB, Miami (Fla.)

Jarnor Jones, CB, Iowa State

JT Jones, DE, Miami (Ohio)

Cam Keizur, C, Portland State

Andreas Knappe, OT, Connecticut

Robert Leff, OT, Auburn

Josh Magee, WR, South Alabama

Quincy Mauger, S, Georgia

Chris Odom, DE, Arkansas State

Tyler Renew, FB, Citadel

Taylor Reynolds, CB, James Madison

Christian Tago, LB, San Jose State

Gary Thompson, DE, Marshall

Alek Torgersen, QB, Pennsylvania

Deron Washington, S, Pittsburg St.

Baltimore Ravens

Quincy Adeboyejo, WR, Ole Miss

Kenny Allen, P, Michigan

Randy Allen, LB, South Alabama

Aaron Bailey, WR, Northern Iowa

C.J. Board, WR, Tennessee Chattanooga

Bam Bradley, LB, Pitt

Omarius Bryant, DT, Western Kentucky

Carlos Davis, CB, Ole Miss

Daniel Henry, S, New Mexico

Jaylen Hill, DB, Jacksonville State

Roubbens Joseph, OT, Buffalo

Brandon Kublanow, OL, Georgia

Taquan Mizzell, RB, Virginia

Ricky Ortiz, FB, Oklahoma State

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah

Donald Payne, LB, Stetson

Patrick Ricard, DE, Maine

Maurquice Shakir, OL, Middle Tennessee State

Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan

Tim White, WR, Arizona State

Buffalo Bills

Jason Croom, TE, Tennessee

Anthony Harrell, LB, Florida

Jordan Johnson, RB, Buffalo

Marquavius Lewis, DE, South Carolina

Abner Logan, LB, Albany

Greg Pyke, OT, Georgia

Austin Rehkow, P, Idaho

Brandon Reilly, WR, Nebraska

B.T. Sanders, DB, Nicholls State

Marcus Sayles, CB, West Georgia

Daikiel Shorts, WR, West Virginia

Keith Towbridge, TE, Louisville

Zach Voytek, OL, New Haven

Nigel Williams, DT, Virginia Tech

Carolina Panthers

Alex Bazzie, LB, Marshall

Ben Boulware, LB, Clemson

Bryan Cox, Jr., DE, Florida

Austin Duke, WR, Charlotte

Kyle Kragen, LB, California

Cole Luke, CB, Notre Dame

Gabriel Mass, DT, Lane College

Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State

Chicago Bears

Joel Bouganon, RB, Northern Illinois

Rashaad Coward, DT, Old Dominion

Hendrick Ekpe, LB, Minnesota

Tanner Gentry, WR, Wyoming

Franko House, TE/basketball forward, Ball State

Isaiah Irving, LB, San Jose State

Dieugot Joseph, OT, Florida International

Mitchell Kirsch, OL, James Madison

Andy Phillips, K, Utah

Alex Scearce, LB, Coastal Carolina

Jhajuan Seales, WR, Oklahoma State

Freddie Stevenson, FB, Florida State

Kermit Whitfield, WR, Florida State

Cincinnati Bengals

Brandon Bell, LB, Penn State

Cethan Carter, TE, Nebraska

Demetrious Cox, S, Michigan State

Karel Hamilton, WR, Samford

Darrin Laufasa, FB, UTEP

Landon Lechler, OT, North Dakota State

Monty Madaris, WR, Michigan State

Hardy Nickerson Jr., LB, Illinois

Kent Perkins, OL, Texas

Dustin Stanton, OL, Oregon State

Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado

Jarveon Williams, RB, UTSA

Stanley “Boom” Williams, RB, Kentucky

Cleveland Browns

B.J. Bello, LB, Illinois State

Donte Carey, DB, Grand Valley State

Ladell Fleming, DE, Northern Illinois

J.D. Harmon, DB, Kentucky

Alvin Hill, CB, Maryland

Jamal Marcus, DE, Akron

Taylor McNamara, TE, USC

Najee Murray, DB, Kent State

Kai Nacua, S, BYU

Kenneth Olugbode, LB, Colorado

Karter Schult, DE, Northern Iowa

Channing Stribling, CB, Michigan

Dallas Cowboys

Austin Appleby, QB, Florida

Woody Baron, DT, Virginia Tech

Brian Brown, WR, Richmond

Kennan Gilchrist, LB, Appalachian State

Blake Jarwin, TE, Oklahoma State

Joseph Jones, LB, Northwestern

Darnell Leslie, DE, Monmouth

Lewis Neal, DL, LSU

Cooper Rush, QB, Central Michigan

Nate Theaker, OT, Wayne State

Jahad Thomas, RB, Temple

Lucas Wacha, LB, Wyoming

Denver Broncos

Erik Austell, OL, Charleston Southern

Josh Banderas, LB, Nebraska

Jamal Carter, S, Miami

Ken Ekanem, DE, Virginia Tech

Jerrol Garcia-Williams, LB, Hawaii

Deon Hollins, OLB, UCLA

Cameron Hunt, OT, Oregon

Tyrique Jarrett, DT, Pittsburgh

Anthony Nash, WR, Duke

Marcus Rios, CB, UCLA

Kyle Sloter, QB, Northern Colorado

Shakir Soto, DE, Pittsburgh

Orion Stewart, DB, Baylor

Dymonte Thomas, S, Michigan

Detroit Lions

Brandon Barnes, TE, Alabama State

Alex Barrett, DE, San Diego State

Dontez Ford, WR, Pitt

Tion Green, RB, Cincinnati

Nick James, DT, Mississippi State

Leo Koloamatangi, OL, Hawaii

Des Lawrence, CB, UNC

Storm Norton, OT, Toledo

Michael Rector, WR, Stanford

Maurice Swain, DT, Auburn

Noel Thomas, WR, Connecticut

Josh Thornton, CB, Southern Utah

Robert Tonyan, TE, Indiana State

Jeremiah Valoaga, DE, UNLV

Green Bay Packers

Donatello Brown, CB, Valdosta State

Johnathan Calvin, LB, Mississippi State

Michael Clark, WR, Marshall

Montay Crockett, WR, Georgia State

Thomas Evans, OL, Richmond

Geoff Gray, OL, Manitoba

Cody Heiman, LB, Washburn

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU

Josh Letuligasenoa, LB, Cal Poly

Izaah Lunsford, DT, Bowling Green

Adam Pankey, OL, West Virginia

Aaron Peck, WR, Fresno State

Kalif Phillips, RB, Charlotte

Lenzy Pipkins, CB, Oklahoma State

Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah

David Rivers III, CB, Youngstown State

William Stanback, RB, Virginia Union

David Talley, LB, Grand Valley State

Aaron Taylor, S, Ball State

Justin Vogel, P, Miami

Houston Texans

Eli Ankou, DT, UCLA

Evan Baylis, TE, Oregon

Dylan Cole, LB, Missouri State

Zach Conque, TE, Stephen F. Austin

T.J. Daniel, DE, Oregon

Matt Godin, LB, Michigan

Deante’ Gray, WR, TCU

Justin Hardee, WR, Illinois

Rickey Hatley, DT, Missouri

Shaq Hill, WR, Eastern Washington

Bryce Jones, CB, Akron

Riley McCarron, WR, Iowa

Tevon Mutcherson, CB, Central Florida

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Wisconsin

Dayon Pratt, LB, East Carolina

Gimel President, DL, Illinois

Daniel Ross, DL, Northeast Mississippi

Jake Simonich, OL, Utah State

Malik Smith, CB, San Diego State

Chris Thompson, WR, Florida

Dee Virgin, CB, West Alabama

Avery Williams, LB, Temple

Indianapolis Colts

Danté Blackmon, CB, Kennesaw State

Deyshawn Bond, OL, Cincinnati

Dalton Crossan, RB, New Hampshire

Darrell Daniels, TE, Washington

Tyson Graham, S, South Dakota

Trey Griffey, WR, Arizona

Thomas Hennessy, LS, Duke

Bug Howard, WR, North Carolina

Colin Jeter, TE, LSU

JoJo Natson, WR, Akron

Reggie Porter, CB, Utah

Brandon Radcliff, RB, Louisville

Al-Damion Riles, WR, Louisiana Lafayette

Rigoberto Sanchez, K/P, Hawaii

Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State

Jhaustin Thomas, DE, Iowa State

Jerry Ugokwe, OL, William & Mary

Phillip Walker, QB, Temple

Andrew Wylie, OT, Eastern Michigan

Jacksonville Jaguars

Caleb Bluiett, TE, Texas

Keelan Cole, WR, Kentucky Wesleyan

Parker Collins, OL, Appalachian State

Tim Cook, RB, Oregon State

Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee State

P.J. Davis, LB, Georgia Tech

Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah

Amba Etta-Tawo, WR, Syracuse

Avery Gennesy, OT, Texas A&M

Justin Horton, OLB, Jacksonville

Tueni Lupeamanu, DL, Idaho

I’Tavius Mathers, RB, Middle Tennessee State

Charlie Miller, S, Dartmouth

Carroll Phillips, DE/LB, Illinois

Ezra Robinson, CB, Tennessee State

Kenny Walker, WR, UCLA

Kansas City Chiefs

Corin Brooks, OL, UTPB

Devin Chappell, S, Oregon State

Gehrig Dieter, WR, Alabama

Anas Hasic, WR, West Florida

Wyatt Houston, TE, Utah State

Marcus Kemp, WR, Hawaii

Ashton Lampkin, DB, Oklahoma State

Damien Mama, OG, USC

Alonzo Moore, WR, Nebraska

J.R. Nelson, CB, Montana

Jordan Sterns, S, Oklahoma State

Tony Stevens, WR, Auburn

Los Angeles Chargers

Sean Culkin, TE, Missouri

Michael Davis, CB, BYU

Dillon DeBoer, C, Florida Atlantic

Austin Ekeler, RB, Western State

Nigel Harris, LB, South Florida

Eli Jenkins, QB, Jacksonville State

Younghoe Koo, K, Georgia Southern

Mike Moore, LB, Kansas State

James Onwualu, LB, Notre Dame

Mitchell Paige, WR, Indiana

Andre Patton, WR, Rutgers

Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson

Brandon Stewart, CB, Kansas

Brad Watson, CB, Wake Forest

Mason Zandi, OT, South Carolina

Los Angeles Rams

Ishmael Adams, DB, UCLA

Kevin Davis, LB, Colorado State

Justin Davis, RB, USC

Jake Eldrenkramp, OL, Washington

De'Mard Llorens, RB, Northwestern State

Johnny Mundt, TE, Oregon

Folarin Orimolade, OLB, Dartmouth

Aarion Penton, CB, Missouri

Shakeir Ryan, WR, Northwestern State

Casey Sayles, DE, Ohio

Teidrick Smith, OLB, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Dravious Wright, DB, NC State

Miami Dolphins

Chase Allen, LB, Southern Illinois

Matt Haack, P, Arizona State

Larry Hope, CB, Akron

Malcolm Lewis, WR, Miami

Cameron Malveaux, DE, Houston

Praise Martin-Oguike, DE, Temple

Torry McTyer, DB, UNLV

Drew Morgan, WR, Arkansas

Francis Owusu, WR, Stanford

Joby Saint Fleur, DE, Northwest Oklahoma State

De'Veon Smith, RB, Michigan

Eric Smith, OT, Virginia

Maurice Smith, DB, Georgia

Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss

Minnesota Vikings

Tashawn Bower, DE, LSU

Dylan Bradley, DT, Southern Mississippi

Aviante Collins, OL, TCU

Nick Fett, T, Iowa State

Caleb Kidder, DE, Montana

Wes Lunt, QB, Illinois

Sam McCaskill, DE, Boise State

Terrell Newby, RB, Nebraska

Josiah Price, TE, Michigan State

Horace Richardson, CB, SMU

R.J. Shelton, WR, Michigan State

Shaan Washington, LB, Texas A&M

Eric Wilson, LB, Cincinnati

New England Patriots

Josh Augusta, DT, Missouri

Adam Butler, DT, Vanderbilt

Austin Carr, WR, Northwestern

Cole Croston, OL, Iowa

LeShun Daniels Jr., RB, Iowa

Brooks Ellis, LB, Arkansas

Cody Hollister, WR, Arkansas

Jacob Hollister, TE, Wyoming

Andrew Jelks, OT, Vanderbilt

David Jones, DB, Richmond

D.J. Killings, CB, Central Florida

Jason King, OL, Purdue

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU

Kenny Moore, CB, Valdosta State

Max Rich, OL, Harvard

Dwayne Thomas, DB, LSU

Jason Thompson, S, Utah

Damarius Travis, S, Minnesota

Corey Vereen, DE, Tennessee

New Orleans Saints

Collin Buchanan, OL, Miami (Ohio)

Chase Dominguez, LS, Utah

Travin Dural, WR, LSU

Trey Edmunds, RB, Maryland

Devaroe Lawrence, DT, Auburn

Cameron Lee, G, Illinois State

Arthur Maulet, CB, Memphis

John Robinson-Woodgett, FB, UMass

Sae Tautu, LB, BYU

Cameron Tom, C, Southern Miss

New York Giants

Khalid Abdullah, RB, James Madison

DaShaun Amos, CB, East Carolina

Josh Banks, DT, Wake Forest

Jessamen Dunker, OL, Tennessee State

Jadar Johnson, S, Clemson

Keeon Johnson, WR, Virginia

Jarron Jones, DL, Notre Dame

Calvin Munson, LB, San Diego State

Trey Robinson, S, Furman

Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State

Evan Schwan, DE, Penn State

Shane Smith, FB, San Jose State

Kevin Snead, WR, Carson-Newman

Colin Thompson, TE, Temple

Jalen Williams, WR, UMass

New York Jets

Chris Bordelon, OL, Nicholls State

Benjamin Braden, OL, Michigan

KD Cannon, WR, Baylor

Xavier Coleman, CB, Portland State

Brisly Estime, WR, Syracuse

Anthony Firkser, FB, Harvard

Patrick Gamble, DT, Georgia Tech

Connor Harris, LB, Lindenwood

Jevaris Jones, LB, Shorter University

Javarius Leamon, OT, South Carolina State

Gabe Marks, WR, Washington State

Oakland Raiders

Breon Borders, CB, Duke

Paul Boyette Jr., DT, Texas

Chauncey Briggs, OT, SMU

Fadol Brown, DE, Ole Miss

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Oregon

Chris Casher, DL, Faulkner University

Anthony Cioffi, S, Rutgers

Najee Harris, LB, Wagner College

Keon Hatcher, WR, Arkansas

Chris Humes, CB, Arkansas State

Rickey Jefferson, DB, LSU

Anthony Kukwa, LS, Erie State

LaTroy Lewis, DE, Tennessee

Marcus McWilson, S, Kentucky

Nicholas Morrow, S, Greenville

Jordan Simmons, OL, USC

Ahmad Thomas, S, Oklahoma

Jordan Wade, DT, Oklahoma

Isaac Whitney, WR, USC

Xavier Woodson-Luster, LB, Arkansas State

Ishmael Zamora, WR, Baylor

Philadelphia Eagles

Billy Brown, TE, Shepherd

Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin

Winston Craig, DL, Richmond

Randall Goforth, CB, UCLA

Cameron Johnston, P, Ohio State

Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia

Victor Salako, OT, Oklahoma State

Tre’ Sullivan, S, Shepherd

Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma

Greg Ward, QB/WR, Houston

Jomal Wiltz, CB, Iowa State

Pittsburgh Steelers

Nelson Adams, DT, Mississippi State

Christian Brown, DT, West Virginia

Ethan Cooper, G, Indiana-Pennsylvania

Matt Galambos, LB, Pitt

Francis Kallon, DE, Georgia Tech

Keith Kelsey, LB, Louisville

Phazahn Odom, TE, Fordham

Scott Orndoff, TE, Pittsburgh

Nick Schuessler, QB, Clemson

Rushel Shell, RB, West Virginia

Terrish Webb, DB, Pittsburgh

San Francisco 49ers

Victor Bolden, WR, Oregon State

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Eastern Washington

Matthew Breida, RB, Georgia Southern

Chanceller James, S, Boise State

JP Flynn, OL, Montana State

Zach Franklin, CB, Washburn

Jimmie Gilbert, LB, Colorado

Malik Golden, S, Penn State

Evan Goodman, OL, Arizona State

Cole Hikutini, TE, Louisville

Lorenzo Jerome, S, Saint Francis

BJ Johnson III, WR, Georgia Southern

Erik Magnuson, OT, Michigan

Tyler McCloskey, FB, Houston

Nick Mullens, QB, Southern Miss

Richard Levy, OL, UConn

Donavin Newsom, LB, Missouri

Noble Nwachukwu, DL, West Virginia

Bret Treadway, OL, Lamar

Darrell Williams, OT, Western Kentucky

Seattle Seahawks

Algernon Brown, FB/RB, BYU

Jeremy Liggins, DT, Ole Miss

Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M

Otha Peters, LB, Louisiana Lafayette

Darreus Rogers, WR, USC

Jordan Roos, G, Purdue

Tyrone Swoopes, TE, Texas

Nick Usher, OLB, UTEP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Anthony Auclair, TE, Laval

Deondre Barnett, DE, Southern Illinois

Richie Brown, LB, Mississippi State

Riley Bullough, LB, Michigan State

Maurice Fleming, CB, West Virginia

Cole Gardner, OT, Eastern Michigan

Alex Gray, S, Appalachian State

Korren Kirven, OT, Alabama

Sefo Liufau, QB, Colorado

Paul Magloire, S, Arizona

Jonathan Moxey, CB, Boise State

Evan Panfil, DE, Purdue

Thomas Sperbeck, WR, Boise State

Bobo Wilson, WR, Florida State

Tennessee Titans

Jeremy Boykins, CB, Central Florida

DeAngelo Brown, DT, Louisville

Bra’lon Cherry, WR, NC State

Tyler Ferguson, QB, Western Kentucky

John Green, CB, UConn

Denzel Johnson, LB, TCU

Akeem Judd, RB, Ole Miss

KeVonn Mabon, WR, Ball State

Steven Moore, OT, Cal

Giovanni Pascasio, WR, Louisville

Jonah Pirsig, OT, Minnesota

Johnny Ragin, LB, Oregon

Cameron Robbins, DL, Northwestern

Washington

Brandon Banks, DL, Charlotte

Tyler Catalina, OT, Georgia

Tevin Homer, CB, Florida Atlantic

Levern Jacobs, WR, Maryland

Kyle Kalis, OL, Michigan

Nico Marley, LB, Tulane

Zach Pascal, RB, Old Dominion

Ondre Pipkins, DT, Texas Tech

James Quick, WR, Louisville

Fish Smithson, S, Kansas