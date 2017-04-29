Undrafted free agent signings 2017: Every team’s pickups in one place

The 2017 NFL Draft may be over, but that doesn’t mean teams are done adding important contributors for the upcoming season. Scores of NCAA athletes will start the next chapters of their football careers by signing as undrafted free agents.
The class of 2017 could also produce some memorable contributors. College standouts like Jarron Jones and Hardy Nickerson Jr. should all draw plenty of interest this spring. Though they’ll face long odds to make an NFL roster, the path they’ll walk is far from uncharted territory.
There’s a laundry list of players who have emerged from the embers of the draft to make a major impact in the NFL. All-Pros like Wes Welker, Priest Holmes, Kurt Warner, Antonio Gates, John Randle, James Harrison, Jessie Tuggle, and Tony Romo all took the long way to the league. They turned out to be unexpected boons who didn’t cost a cent in draft currency.
We’ll have a complete list of undrafted free agent signings as they come in.
Arizona Cardinals
Collin Bevins, DT, Northwest Missouri State
Ironhead Gallon, LB, Georgia Southern
Drico Johnson, S, Central Florida
Tre'Von Johnson, OLB, Weber State
Jonathan McLaughlin, OT Virginia Tech
Cyril Noland-Lewis, S, Louisiana Tech
Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M
Sojourn Shelton, CB, Wisconsin
James Summers, RB, East Carolina
Steven Wroblewski, TE, Southern Utah
Atlanta Falcons
Travis Averill, OL, Boise State
Marcelis Branch, DB, Robert Morris
Daniel Brunskill, OL, San Diego State
Deante Burton, WR, Kansas State
Reginald Davis III, WR, Texas Tech
Darius English, DL, South Carolina
Wil Freeman, OL, Southern Miss
Jermaine Grace, LB, Miami (Fla.)
Andreas Knappe, OT, Connecticut
Chris Odom, DE, Arkansas State
Taylor Reynolds, CB, James Madison
Christian Tago, LB, San Jose State
Alek Torgersen, QB, Pennsylvania
Deron Washington, S, Pittsburg St.
Baltimore Ravens
Quincy Adeboyejo, WR, Ole Miss
Randy Allen, LB, South Alabama
Aaron Bailey, WR, Northern Iowa
C.J. Board, WR, Tennessee Chattanooga
Omarius Bryant, DT, Western Kentucky
Jaylen Hill, DB, Jacksonville State
Ricky Ortiz, FB, Oklahoma State
Maurquice Shakir, OL, Middle Tennessee State
Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan
Buffalo Bills
Marquavius Lewis, DE, South Carolina
B.T. Sanders, DB, Nicholls State
Marcus Sayles, CB, West Georgia
Daikiel Shorts, WR, West Virginia
Keith Towbridge, TE, Louisville
Nigel Williams, DT, Virginia Tech
Carolina Panthers
Gabriel Mass, DT, Lane College
Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State
Chicago Bears
Joel Bouganon, RB, Northern Illinois
Rashaad Coward, DT, Old Dominion
Franko House, TE/basketball forward, Ball State
Isaiah Irving, LB, San Jose State
Dieugot Joseph, OT, Florida International
Mitchell Kirsch, OL, James Madison
Alex Scearce, LB, Coastal Carolina
Jhajuan Seales, WR, Oklahoma State
Freddie Stevenson, FB, Florida State
Kermit Whitfield, WR, Florida State
Cincinnati Bengals
Demetrious Cox, S, Michigan State
Landon Lechler, OT, North Dakota State
Monty Madaris, WR, Michigan State
Hardy Nickerson Jr., LB, Illinois
Dustin Stanton, OL, Oregon State
Stanley “Boom” Williams, RB, Kentucky
Cleveland Browns
B.J. Bello, LB, Illinois State
Donte Carey, DB, Grand Valley State
Ladell Fleming, DE, Northern Illinois
Kenneth Olugbode, LB, Colorado
Karter Schult, DE, Northern Iowa
Channing Stribling, CB, Michigan
Dallas Cowboys
Woody Baron, DT, Virginia Tech
Kennan Gilchrist, LB, Appalachian State
Blake Jarwin, TE, Oklahoma State
Joseph Jones, LB, Northwestern
Cooper Rush, QB, Central Michigan
Denver Broncos
Erik Austell, OL, Charleston Southern
Jerrol Garcia-Williams, LB, Hawaii
Tyrique Jarrett, DT, Pittsburgh
Kyle Sloter, QB, Northern Colorado
Detroit Lions
Brandon Barnes, TE, Alabama State
Alex Barrett, DE, San Diego State
Nick James, DT, Mississippi State
Josh Thornton, CB, Southern Utah
Robert Tonyan, TE, Indiana State
Green Bay Packers
Donatello Brown, CB, Valdosta State
Johnathan Calvin, LB, Mississippi State
Montay Crockett, WR, Georgia State
Josh Letuligasenoa, LB, Cal Poly
Izaah Lunsford, DT, Bowling Green
Adam Pankey, OL, West Virginia
Lenzy Pipkins, CB, Oklahoma State
Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah
David Rivers III, CB, Youngstown State
William Stanback, RB, Virginia Union
David Talley, LB, Grand Valley State
Houston Texans
Dylan Cole, LB, Missouri State
Zach Conque, TE, Stephen F. Austin
Shaq Hill, WR, Eastern Washington
Tevon Mutcherson, CB, Central Florida
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Wisconsin
Dayon Pratt, LB, East Carolina
Daniel Ross, DL, Northeast Mississippi
Malik Smith, CB, San Diego State
Indianapolis Colts
Danté Blackmon, CB, Kennesaw State
Dalton Crossan, RB, New Hampshire
Darrell Daniels, TE, Washington
Bug Howard, WR, North Carolina
Brandon Radcliff, RB, Louisville
Al-Damion Riles, WR, Louisiana Lafayette
Rigoberto Sanchez, K/P, Hawaii
Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State
Jhaustin Thomas, DE, Iowa State
Jerry Ugokwe, OL, William & Mary
Andrew Wylie, OT, Eastern Michigan
Jacksonville Jaguars
Keelan Cole, WR, Kentucky Wesleyan
Parker Collins, OL, Appalachian State
Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee State
Justin Horton, OLB, Jacksonville
I’Tavius Mathers, RB, Middle Tennessee State
Carroll Phillips, DE/LB, Illinois
Ezra Robinson, CB, Tennessee State
Kansas City Chiefs
Devin Chappell, S, Oregon State
Ashton Lampkin, DB, Oklahoma State
Jordan Sterns, S, Oklahoma State
Los Angeles Chargers
Dillon DeBoer, C, Florida Atlantic
Austin Ekeler, RB, Western State
Nigel Harris, LB, South Florida
Eli Jenkins, QB, Jacksonville State
Younghoe Koo, K, Georgia Southern
Mason Zandi, OT, South Carolina
Los Angeles Rams
Kevin Davis, LB, Colorado State
Jake Eldrenkramp, OL, Washington
De'Mard Llorens, RB, Northwestern State
Folarin Orimolade, OLB, Dartmouth
Shakeir Ryan, WR, Northwestern State
Teidrick Smith, OLB, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Miami Dolphins
Chase Allen, LB, Southern Illinois
Praise Martin-Oguike, DE, Temple
Joby Saint Fleur, DE, Northwest Oklahoma State
Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss
Minnesota Vikings
Dylan Bradley, DT, Southern Mississippi
Sam McCaskill, DE, Boise State
Josiah Price, TE, Michigan State
R.J. Shelton, WR, Michigan State
Shaan Washington, LB, Texas A&M
New England Patriots
D.J. Killings, CB, Central Florida
Kenny Moore, CB, Valdosta State
New Orleans Saints
Collin Buchanan, OL, Miami (Ohio)
Cameron Lee, G, Illinois State
John Robinson-Woodgett, FB, UMass
New York Giants
Khalid Abdullah, RB, James Madison
DaShaun Amos, CB, East Carolina
Jessamen Dunker, OL, Tennessee State
Calvin Munson, LB, San Diego State
Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State
Shane Smith, FB, San Jose State
Kevin Snead, WR, Carson-Newman
New York Jets
Chris Bordelon, OL, Nicholls State
Xavier Coleman, CB, Portland State
Patrick Gamble, DT, Georgia Tech
Jevaris Jones, LB, Shorter University
Javarius Leamon, OT, South Carolina State
Gabe Marks, WR, Washington State
Oakland Raiders
Chris Casher, DL, Faulkner University
Najee Harris, LB, Wagner College
Chris Humes, CB, Arkansas State
Nicholas Morrow, S, Greenville
Xavier Woodson-Luster, LB, Arkansas State
Philadelphia Eagles
Cameron Johnston, P, Ohio State
Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia
Victor Salako, OT, Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh Steelers
Nelson Adams, DT, Mississippi State
Christian Brown, DT, West Virginia
Ethan Cooper, G, Indiana-Pennsylvania
Francis Kallon, DE, Georgia Tech
Rushel Shell, RB, West Virginia
San Francisco 49ers
Victor Bolden, WR, Oregon State
Kendrick Bourne, WR, Eastern Washington
Matthew Breida, RB, Georgia Southern
Chanceller James, S, Boise State
Evan Goodman, OL, Arizona State
Lorenzo Jerome, S, Saint Francis
BJ Johnson III, WR, Georgia Southern
Nick Mullens, QB, Southern Miss
Noble Nwachukwu, DL, West Virginia
Darrell Williams, OT, Western Kentucky
Seattle Seahawks
Otha Peters, LB, Louisiana Lafayette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deondre Barnett, DE, Southern Illinois
Richie Brown, LB, Mississippi State
Riley Bullough, LB, Michigan State
Maurice Fleming, CB, West Virginia
Cole Gardner, OT, Eastern Michigan
Alex Gray, S, Appalachian State
Jonathan Moxey, CB, Boise State
Thomas Sperbeck, WR, Boise State
Bobo Wilson, WR, Florida State
Tennessee Titans
Jeremy Boykins, CB, Central Florida
DeAngelo Brown, DT, Louisville
Tyler Ferguson, QB, Western Kentucky
Giovanni Pascasio, WR, Louisville
Cameron Robbins, DL, Northwestern
Washington
Tevin Homer, CB, Florida Atlantic
