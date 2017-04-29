Bears pick Tarik Cohen went viral in college for these wild backflip catch stunts

Tarik Cohen is one of the more enjoyable players in this year’s NFL draft. A 5’6 product of a small school, North Carolina A&T, Cohen ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the league’s scouting combine. He’s a human lightning bolt on the field, and he does cool flips that look better-suited to gymnastics than football.

Here’s Cohen catching two footballs while mid-backflip:

"Look the ball into the tuck." - @coachshawngibbs @lamarr_7 and @m.weav @dedicated_grind & @xcheck_3 film crew A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ тarιĸ coнen (@tarikcohen) on May 26, 2015 at 9:02am PDT

Watching him do this makes my whole body hurt:

Barely saw the ball. Hand-eye-coordination on a hunnid!! A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ тarιĸ coнen (@tarikcohen) on May 6, 2015 at 2:35pm PDT

And fear not: Cohen’s skills definitely transfer over to the gridiron.

WOW: 74yd TD run by Tarik Cohen makes it 14-6, NCAT! #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/cnCSfYpEHb — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 19, 2015

SB Nation’s Harry Lyles talked to Cohen at the NFL Combine. He explained what he’ll bring to the team that would pick him — the Bears, as it happens.

“My vision and the fact that I can make a play with the ball without getting like 20 carries a game,” Cohen said. “The suddenness to make an explosive play I feel like will transition well.”

Cohen’s an interesting guy off the field, too. He’s got a keen sense of what he wants to do with his life, and football isn’t the only thing.

“I feel like I want to play at least three years in the league; that’s the average,” Cohen said. “I want to meet the average, get a good name for myself, and then take off in marketing and then do a lot of philanthropy work.”