Mr. Irrelevant: Complete list of NFL draft's last man picked

The NFL has had a Mr. Irrelevant since 1976. Here are all the “winners,” including the latest title-holder, Ole Miss’ Chad Kelly.

By Ryan Van Bibber Updated
Mississippi v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

No late-round pick is as celebrated as the very last pick of the draft, Mr. Irrelevant, at least on the day of the draft.

It’s rare the Mr. Irrelevant actually makes an impact in the NFL. It’s only slightly less rare that the player will be on the active roster by the time the season starts anyway. But anyone that gets a special bag of swag is deserving of a little attention.

Out of all the last players picked, Titans kicker Ryan Succop is probably the one you’re the most familiar with. Taken with the 256th pick by the Chiefs in 2009, he went on tie the record for the highest field goal success rate of any rookie kicker. Hey, that’s not bad!

If you’re really into the whole last player picked thing — never know when it’s going to come up in a trivia game — we’ve got a complete history of the Mr. Irrelevant experience, the backstory, the weird rule about the pick and more.

And here’s a list of the past Mr. Irrelevant picks.

Mr. Irrelevant picks, NFL draft

Year Pick Player Team Position School
2017 253 Chad Kelly Broncos QB Ole Miss
2016 253 Kalan Reed Titans CB Southern Miss
2015 256 Gerald Christian Cardinals TE Louisville
2014 256 Lonnie Ballentine Texans S Memphis
2013 254 Justice Cunningham Colts TE South Carolina
2012 253 Chandler Harnish Colts QB NIU
2011 254 Cheta Ozougwu Texans DE Rice
2010 255 Tim Toone Lions WR Weber State
2009 256 Ryan Succop Chiefs K South Carolina
2008 252 David Vobora Rams OLB Idaho
2007 255 Ramzee Robinson Lions CB Alabama
2006 255 Kevin McMahan Raiders WR Maine
2005 255 Andy Stokes Patriots TE William Penn
2004 255 Andre Sommersell Raiders LB Colorado State
2003 262 Ryan Hoag Raiders WR Gustavus Adolphus
2002 261 Ahmad Miller Texans DT UNLV
2001 246 Tevita Ofahengaue Cardinals TE Brigham Young
2000 254 Michael Green Bears DB Northwestern State
1999 253 Jim Finn Bears RB Pennsylvania
1998 241 Cam Quayle Ravens TE Weber State
1997 240 Ronnie McAda Packers QB Army
1996 254 Sam Manuel 49ers LB New Mexico State
1995 249 Michael Reed Panthers DB Boston College
1994 222 Marty Moore Patriots LB Kentucky
1993 224 Daron Alcorn Buccaneers K Akron
1992 336 Matt Elliott Redskins C Michigan
1991 334 Larry Wanke Giants QB John Carroll
1990 331 Demetrius Davis Raiders TE Nevada
1989 335 Everett Ross Vikings WR Ohio State
1988 333 Jeff Beathard Rams WR Southern Oregon
1987 335 Norman Jefferson Packers DB LSU
1986 333 Mike Travis Chargers DB Georgia Tech
1985 336 Donald Chumley 49ers DT Georgia
1984 336 Randy Essington Raiders QB Colorado
1983 335 John Tuggle Giants RB California
1982 334 Tim Washington 49ers DB Fresno State
1981 332 Phil Nelson Raiders TE Delaware
1980 333 Tyrone McGriff Steelers G Florida A&M
1979 330 Mike Almond Steelers WR Northwestern State
1978 334 Lee Washburn Cowboys G Montana State
1977 335 Jim Kelleher Vikings RB Colorado
1976 487 Kelvin Kirk Steelers WR Dayton

