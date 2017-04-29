Mr. Irrelevant: Complete list of NFL draft's last man picked

No late-round pick is as celebrated as the very last pick of the draft, Mr. Irrelevant, at least on the day of the draft.

It’s rare the Mr. Irrelevant actually makes an impact in the NFL. It’s only slightly less rare that the player will be on the active roster by the time the season starts anyway. But anyone that gets a special bag of swag is deserving of a little attention.

Out of all the last players picked, Titans kicker Ryan Succop is probably the one you’re the most familiar with. Taken with the 256th pick by the Chiefs in 2009, he went on tie the record for the highest field goal success rate of any rookie kicker. Hey, that’s not bad!

If you’re really into the whole last player picked thing — never know when it’s going to come up in a trivia game — we’ve got a complete history of the Mr. Irrelevant experience, the backstory, the weird rule about the pick and more.

And here’s a list of the past Mr. Irrelevant picks.