The 2017 NFL Draft featured 32 teams trying to do what the Cowboys did in 2016 — find the combination of players who can take you from worst to first. Dallas went from division bottom feeder to top seed in the NFC thanks to the arrivals of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, two rookies who each worked their way into last year’s MVP discussion.

The Eagles didn’t do so shabby, either. Carson Wentz looked like a franchise quarterback in flashes last fall and is looking to build on that up-and-down campaign. Philadelphia didn’t add much to help its offense, but a handful of major defensive acquisitions should help the team compete for the East title.

But no franchise helped itself more than Washington, which may have picked up the draft’s biggest steal by getting Jonathan Allen at No. 17. Here’s a look at how each of the NFC East’s four teams made out with their selections in 2017.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas patched up the holes in its defense, just not in a sexy way. The Cowboys added Taco Charlton in the first round and Chidobie Awuzie in the second to reload a defense that was torched by the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. Jourdan Lewis could be another big part of that revival, assuming he clears up the off-fiend issues that caused him to fall to the third round. This draft was loaded with the kinds of players Dallas needed, and the franchise did a solid job to ink three potential day-one athletes with their first three choices.

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: B-

Mel Kiper, ESPN: B-

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B-

Chris Burke, SI: B+

Nate Davis, USA Today: B

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A-

New York Giants

Evan Engram is a nice pick, but more of a luxury first-round addition to the team’s receiving corps in a draft where the Giants had pressing needs at tailback and offensive line. Wayne Gallman proved himself time and time again at Clemson, but players like Dalvin Cook, D’Onta Foreman, and Kareem Hunt would have presented value in the intervening rounds before Gallman was selected in the fourth. While this was a weak draft for linemen, New York didn’t take one until the sixth round.

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: B-

Mel Kiper, ESPN: C+

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: C

Chris Burke, SI: B-

Nate Davis, USA Today: C-

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: B+

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles handled their defensive needs on days one and two, getting the pass rusher they needed in Tennessee all-time sack leader Derek Barnett and then adding another first-round talent by selecting Sidney Jones at No. 43. Donnel Pumphrey could be the next Darren Sproles — a diminutive, explosive back who can make plays from several different roles.

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: B-

Mel Kiper, ESPN: B+

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B+

Chris Burke, SI: B+

Nate Davis, USA Today: C+

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A-

Washington

Jonathan Allen fell from potential No. 2 to Washington at No. 17, leading to praise from pundits. The franchise doubled down on productive, successful college players by selecting his teammate, Ryan Anderson, the next round. The rest of their haul alternated between high-ceiling developmental players and FBS standouts, including Samaje Perine and Jeremy Sprinkle. Washington got a mix of potential and production with its 10 picks, leading to high grades across the board.

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: A-

Mel Kiper, ESPN: B+

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B

Chris Burke, SI: A-

Nate Davis, USA Today: A-

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: B+