Rebuilding NFL franchises in search of a new head coach will still have to wait until a rising assistant’s team has bowed out of the postseason before contacting him. A proposed rule change was tabled at the NFL Spring League Meeting that would have allowed needy clubs to negotiate with coaches whose teams are still alive in the playoffs rather than forcing them to wait until their season ends — and potentially missing out on other hires.

Executives are not allowed to interview active coaches before their postseason duties conclude. This sets up an uneven playing field, as rising assistants from ousted teams have the advantage of setting up their franchise rebuild several weeks ahead of their peers. While that extra time fails to impact player signings, it does allow these new head coaches to stock their coaching staffs and pull in other sought-after assistants before some franchises even have their new leaders installed.

While the reform would have been a small one, the league’s prohibition on negotiating with postseason-participating assistants typically affects the coaching market. It may have played a role in the Patriots retaining their coordinators in 2017. Top assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia were widely considered strong candidates for the multitude of open jobs this offseason, but neither left Foxborough. That worked out well for New England — it kept the core of a championship coaching nucleus intact.

Patient teams have been able to wait in order to find the coach they deem a perfect fit. Kyle Shanahan had the same Super Bowl burden McDaniels and Patricia did this winter, but still found a head coaching position with the 49ers once the 2016 season officially came to a close.

While this rule change would have made the hiring process more streamlined for teams, it’s not going to happen this season. Struggling franchises won’t get a head start on their rebuilds when they’re targeting assistants on playoff-bound teams. Successful coaches looking to relocate in the name of a promotion will still be penalized for their team’s success.