Vic Beasley made his mark on the NFL in his second pro season, recording a league-leading 15.5 sacks and earning first-team All-Pro honors in the process. His emergence wasn’t lost on superstar linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

Back in January, Miller proposed the two quarterback-crushing defenders team up for a “pass-rushing summit” this offseason. On Tuesday, Beasley told ESPN he plans on making good on his colleague’s offer.

"Von be everywhere, man, but I'm going to try and get somewhere with him this summer, for sure," said Beasley. "I'll probably go to him, to be honest.

"Oh, it will help me out a lot. The attention that Von gets year in and year out is unbelievable. They respect him as a pass-rusher, and I'm headed in that direction. So I can learn a lot from him in that case."

It might be a chore for Miller to clear a spot in his busy schedule. In the past year-plus, he’s been everywhere from Dancing with the Stars to Drake’s European tour. He typically finds a way to help others, though. He surprised Broncos staffers last week by being the first player to show up at the franchise’s employee recognition banquet.

Miller could certainly aid his NFC counterpart. Few players in the NFL have played at a such a consistently high level over their careers. Barring the 2013 season in which he only played nine games due to a league suspension and torn ACL, he’s recorded at least 11 sacks each year he’s been in the league. That’s led to five All-Pro awards and a record-setting 2016 contract worth a whopping $114.5 million.

But Beasley is far from the only player worthy of Miller’s invite to this meeting of minds. The Bronco also singled out Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston as the kind of player with which he’d like to swap ideas and workout tricks. Here’s a list of other potential invitees that could make the pass-rushing summit second only to the G8 in terms of star power.

Khalil Mack

Cameron Wake (also invited to be a Senior Fellow at Miller’s Reggie White Institute of Quarterback Destruction)

Chandler Jones

Nick Perry

Bruce Smith (invitee emeritus)

Markus Golden

Joey Bosa

Aaron Donald

Terrell Suggs

and Tyrod Taylor (a pity invite after being sacked a league-leading 42 times in 15 games last fall)

With the guest list in place, here’s what we think Day 1 of Miller’s Summit would look like.

9 a.m.: General Meet and Greet, breakfast (11 60-egg white omelettes, turkey bacon, oatmeal, fresh salmon Miller pulled out of a Rocky Mountain stream with his bare hands, a sacrificial toast of Josh McCown’s blood)

9:45 a.m.: Seminar - Offensive linemen are just doing their jobs. Not well, mind you. Led by Michael Oher.

11 a.m.: Personal training session led by James Harrison. The Ramada ballroom floor sags under the weight he’s pack-muled into the hotel.

11:15 a.m.: Personal training session canceled after all players agree their special guest is “too intense.” Harrison is seen pushing sleds and hip-thrusting through overloaded weight bars throughout the remaining six hours of the event.

Noon: Lunch and networking (600 rotisserie chickens, one paddy’s worth of rice, a simple but effervescent Rosé to match)

1 p.m.: Seminar - Securing the most outlandish Old Spice TV ads you possibly can. Special guests: Bruce Campbell, Terry Crews

1:30 p.m.: Seminar - How to get Drake to be your friend. Step 1: Win a championship. Step 2: end of list.

2:30 p.m.: Seminar - Spin moves and you, or, what I learned on Dancing with the Stars.

3 p.m.: Guest speaker - Tony Robbins: I am also a large man. Robbins discusses how being unable to fit into a regulation airline seat doesn’t make you less of a human being.

4 p.m.: Seminar - “Please stop, I have a family and so many kids.” Led by Philip Rivers.

5 p.m.: 45 minutes of mashed-up game film comparing Ben Roethlisberger to a Weeble-Wobble. The audio has been replaced by Terrell Suggs’ muffled swears.

5:45 p.m.: Congregants unite to escort James Harrison from the premises. Closing remarks.