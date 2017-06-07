Bill Belichick isn’t one for sentiment. The Patriots head coach’s default expression is a permanent scowl, occasionally replaced with a smile saved exclusively for post-Super Bowl celebrations. His emotion-free approach to the game is what has made New England one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

So it’s no surprise the surefire Hall of Famer is all business, even in the early stages of the preseason. When a reporter at the Patriots’ OTAs asked him to reflect on his past success and what he sees in his future, Belichick gave him a typically dry response.

Q: With all that you have accomplished in your career, what are some of the things left that you still want to accomplish? BB: I'd like to go out and have a good practice today. That would be at the top of the list right now. Q: What's after that? BB: We'll correct it and get ready for tomorrow.

It was a softer line of questioning than the day prior, when the abrasive coach deflected questions related to Gisele Bundchen’s claims her husband, Tom Brady, suffered an undocumented concussion last fall.

Of course, Belichick could retire today and stand as arguably the greatest sideline general in NFL history. The New England fixture has won five Super Bowls in his career, more than any other head coach ever. He earned two more rings as Bill Parcells’ defensive coordinator with the Giants. He’s a three-time Associated Press Coach of the Year and has a dazzling 237-115 record as HC, including a 201-71 record with the Patriots. At this point, the only accomplishment left for him is to chase Don Shula’s 328 career wins as a head coach.

But Belichick isn’t interested in that, at least not publicly. Instead, he’s just focused on today’s practice. And then fixing today’s mistakes before tomorrow.