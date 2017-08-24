With only two games left in the preseason, the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are both looking to iron out their depth charts ahead of the final 53-man roster cuts. Thursday night’s game should go a long way in solidifying their first and second teams, with the bubble guys getting one more shot in Week 4.

The game will start at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream it via Watch NFL Network or the NFL Moblie app.

The Dolphins are fully committed to their decision to bring in quarterback Jay Cutler after Ryan Tannehill’s injury. Cutler played under now-head coach Adam Gase back in Chicago, and the duo is hoping to not only replicate, but to expand on the success they had during the 2015 season. Cutler hasn’t been with Miami all that long, and just got his first taste of game time last week.

All hope for the offense isn’t on Cutler’s shoulders, though. Last week marked the return of running back Jay Ajayi, who sustained a concussion during training camp. Ajayi only carried the ball twice in his preseason debut, but he’ll get considerably more once the season starts. With Cutler at quarterback, Ajayi should also be more involved in the receiving game.

The Dolphins have a fairly stacked wide receiver group as is. The team has four rookie wideouts competing for a roster spot alongside experienced names liked Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Leonte Carroo, and Jakeem Grant.

Injuries have been a significant problem for Miami this past month. Luckily, the team is starting to see some of those guys get back on the field, including most recently, safety Nate Allen. Allen returned just in time for joint practice with the Eagles (his former squad) earlier in the week.

Both teams’ coaching staffs were diligent about limiting on-field scuffles and potential injuries during these joint practices.

“We kind of just made sure nobody was getting any cheap shots taken on them if the guy wasn’t looking, just making sure we weren’t blowing anybody up,” Gase said, via The Phinsider.

Philadelphia hasn’t had quite the same issues with injuries. Carson Wentz is still standing strong in the pocket and the trio of rushers (Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, and LeGarrette Blount) avoiding the same fate as Ryan Mathews, who has had injury problems and was recently released. They have faced a couple of scares, though. Brandon Graham and Jordan Hicks both left practice earlier this week, and Paul Turner could miss more time than expected.

Turner’s extended absence could be an issue for a wide receiver group that is much deeper than last season. He’s a guy who spent 2016 bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. With a depth chart that includes wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, and with Nelson Agholor taking Jordan Matthews’ role in the slot, there might not be room for Turner over the next few weeks.

There was a bit of concern about Wentz being able to shake the loss of Jordan Matthews, but with deep threats and speedy receivers in Jeffery and Smith, it doesn’t look like the offense will be any worse off without him. The Eagles’ QB had a really good week of practice, often besting former Eagles duo CB Byron Maxwell and LB Kiko Alonso.

The Dolphins and Eagles have had two joint practices leading up to Thursday’s Week 3 preseason game. With several former players on opposing sides, the matchup is bound to get a bit aggressive and chippy.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles Thursday night

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Nat Moore (Miami); Scott Graham, Mike Mayock (Philadelphia)

Online: Watch NFL Network, NFL Moblie app

