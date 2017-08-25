Andy Reid has made it clear that Alex Smith is still the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback, but the play of rookie Patrick Mahomes means they just might have a competition this season. Both quarterbacks will get an important test against an always-tough Seattle Seahawks defense Friday night as Week 3 of the preseason rolls on.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS, with a live stream available to subscribers of CBS All Access. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Mahomes, fresh off a 10-of-14, 88-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Bengals, looks to have given Kansas City a clear line of succession behind Smith. In two games, the Texas Tech product has been relatively conservative with his throws — he’s averaging under 6 yards per attempt — but has made the right reads to kick off his NFL career.

So far this preseason, he’s got a 128.1 QB rating, and he’s shown the awareness and arm strength to make eye-opening plays like this.

The question is whether he can perform the same against first-team defenses. That’s what Smith has been doing — and doing well this preseason. Smith took some much-deserved heat after his aversion to big plays helped cost his team a playoff win against the Steelers last winter. He’s responded to the franchise’s decision to draft his replacement with accurate and efficient play behind center.

Through two games, he’s attempted only 15 passes, but he completed 12 of them en route to an 8.7 yards-per-attempt mark. So far, it’s been the best preseason performance of his career.

The starting role still belongs to the veteran, but another big game from Mahomes could flip the hourglass that determines Smith’s tenure in Kansas City. If he struggles early in the regular season, Chiefs fans could point to the rookie’s ability to adapt as evidence he’s ready to take over the offense. First, he’ll have to work his rookie magic against a much more difficult opponent — the Seahawks.

The Chiefs aren’t the only team that may face some depth chart upheaval this fall. The Eddie Lacy experiment in Seattle has yet to pay off. After adding the former Rookie of the Year as a key free agent signing this summer, the Seahawks haven’t seen the burly runner stand out in the backfield this preseason.

In two games with the club, Lacy has had 10 carries for a meager 30 yards. He’s been outplayed by Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, and even rookie seventh-round pick Chris Carson. The club’s decision to gamble on the talented, but oft-injured, back doesn’t look like a smart one, but it’s still too early to make a final decision.

Lacy will get another chance to prove he’s still a starting-caliber tailback Friday night against the Chiefs. Rawls and Prosise will sit out again, giving Lacy a prime opportunity to bounce back.

The third week of the preseason typically means the most reps for starters, so expect the prime-time game to be an early preview of what each team will look like once the regular season kicks into gear.

Mahomes and Lacy will state their cases to move into the starting lineup Friday. Here’s how you can watch Week 3’s preseason tilt between Kansas City and Seattle.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks Friday night

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Place: CenturyLink Field, Seattle

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Dan Fouts, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely

Online: CBS All Access

