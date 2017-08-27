Check out all of the highlights and updates from Sunday’s games.

Final: 49ers 31, Vikings 32

49ers 31, Vikings 32: The Vikings scored a touchdown thanks to Terrell Newby, and since it’s preseason, teams always go for the win.

The Vikings won in dramatic fashion, after Taylor Heinicke dove into the end zone for the winning two-point conversion.

49ers 31, Vikings 24: The Vikings refuse to die, going 75 yards in six plays to make it a one-score game. It was another Case Keenum touchdown pass, his second of the night.

49ers 31, Vikings 17: Raheem Mostert gives the 49ers some insurance midway through the fourth quarter with a 4-yard score.

49ers 24, Vikings 17: JERICK. MCKINNON. 108 YARDS.

49ers 24, Vikings 10: The equalizer! An 87-yard screen pass for a touchdown isn’t a bad way to go.

49ers RB @RMos_8Ball takes the screen pass...



AND RUNS IT 87 YARDS FOR THE SCORE! #SFvsMIN pic.twitter.com/Weu87ECKNt — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2017

49ers 17, Vikings 10: Case Keenum finds Rodney Adams to bring the Vikings within a score.

49ers 17, Vikings 3: Nick Rose gives the Niners a counter to the Vikings’ field goal.

Got ‘em!

49ers 14, Vikings 3: Marshall Koehn knocks in a 58-yard field goal to get the Vikings on the board in the second half

Halftime: 49ers 14, Vikings 0

49ers 14, Vikings 0: The 49ers have another great drive, and the Brian Hoyer-Kyle Shanahan combo is looking good early

Brian Hoyer now 9 of 9 for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns. That’ll do. — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) August 28, 2017

This is how they got there:

49ers 7, Vikings 0: San Francisco strikes first with a 46-yard Brian Hoyer pass to Marquise Goodwin.

Length of Marquise Goodwin's six career TDs (regular season): 40, 59, 43, 84, 6 and 67. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) August 28, 2017

49ers 0, Vikings 0: OOOOOOH, SUNDAY NIGHT.

Final score: Washington 23, Bengals 17

Washington 23, Bengals 17: Washington’s defensive backups continue to make this game pretty fun to watch.

Washington 20, Bengals 17: Washington’s backup defense and special teamers are balling out. BUT LOOK AT CINCINNATI’S PUNTER, THIS IS AMAZING.

Bengals 17, Washington 13: Bengals fans may be having Mike Nugent flashbacks as a missed field goal kept Cincinnati from extending its lead yet again.

Bengals 14, Washington 13: Vontaze Burfict has been cleared from the concussion protocol, but the Bengals are wisely going to keep him on the sideline for a second half that doesn’t count.

Halftime: Bengals 14, Washington 13

Bengals 14, Washington 10: Not great injury news for the Bengals. Vontaze Burfict suffered a back injury and is being evaluated for a concussion, and Jeremy Hill has an ankle injury.

Bengals 14, Washington 10: The Washington NFL team finally scored a touchdown on a 1-yard Rob Kelley run.

Bengals 14, Washington 3: Vontaze Burfict had a pick-six and jumped into the stands to celebrate.

Bengals 7, Washington 0: Oops, it’s a Joe Mixon fumble. Washington recovered.

Bengals 7, Washington 0: Washington’s getting off to a slow start offensively, including this intentional grounding penalty on Kirk Cousins.

Bengals 7, Washington 0: Cincinnati’s run game is cooking. A nearly 9-minute drive culminated in a Jeremy Hill touchdown run.

Bengals 0, Washington 0: Washington defensive tackle Phil Taylor was injured, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. It’s a quad contusion.

Bengals 0, Washington 0: A.J. Green is already doing A.J. Green things.

Final score: Bears 19, Titans 7

Bears 19, Titans 7: Oh, dear, Matt Cassel.

Bears 19, Titans 7: This is a pretty pass from Mitchell Trubisky.

Bears 12, Titans 7: The Titans finally scored on a shovel pass from Marcus Mariota to Derrick Henry. This fun play helped get them there.

Bears 12, Titans 0: The Titans offense is moving again, but will they be able to convert it into points, finally?

Bears 12, Titans 0: What a catch from Rishard Matthews.

Bears 12, Titans 0: The Titans are clicking a little better on offense, but it hasn’t turned into points just yet.

Bears 9, Titans 0: Welp.

Bears 9, Titans 0: The Titans offense is moving now!

Bears 9, Titans 0: Tight end Adam Shaheen recovered a blocked punt and it ended up being a safety for the Bears.

Bears 7, Titans 0: Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith went down with what looks like a leg injury. Medical staff put an air cast on his leg before he was carted off the field.

Bears 7, Titans 0: Mike Glennon was dealing on this 15-play, 96-yard drive, capped off by this touchdown to a wide-open Dion Sims.

Bears 0, Titans 0: Titans punter Brett Kern wanted no part of Tarik Cohen, and this is some textbook directional punting.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason typically means the best chance to catch regular-season starters before they hit a brief late-August hibernation. That means extended showcases for stars like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Antonio Brown while their respective training staffs look for mercy from the gods of meaningless injury.

Sunday’s NFL action won’t feature as many prayers whispered into the ether; there’s not much star power to be found despite three nationally televised games. The biggest name to take the field is either Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray, or Kirk Cousins (sorry, Sam Bradford). That doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of reasons to fall back into the familiar practice of watching 12 hours of football to cap off the weekend.

First off, the Bears may wind up paying Mike Glennon $18 million to hold a clipboard for rookie passer Mitchell Trubisky. Glennon has been entirely unconvincing as a starting quarterback, leaving the door open for this year’s No. 2 pick to make his mark. Through two games, Trubisky has shined, completing nearly 73 percent of his passes and throwing a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions. Another big performance Sunday could push him into a starting role.

He’ll face an ascending Titans team with playoff aspirations. Tennessee addressed its two biggest needs — wide receiver and defensive back — in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. While they’ll be without No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis Sunday, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has proven to be a valuable addition early in his career.

The late afternoon game will feature two quarterbacks trying to will their respective teams back to the playoffs this year. Andy Dalton and Cousins have yet to find any sort of postseason success, but 2017 could be a turning point for either player. For Dalton, willing a depleted Bengals team to the playoffs in a tough AFC North would be the biggest accomplishment of his career. For Cousins, dragging Washington back to the playoffs would be a clear indicator he’s worthy of the expensive long-term contract his franchise has refused him for so long.

The next step on either passer’s arc comes Sunday when the two teams meet. Finally, the evening caps off with a showdown between the 49ers and Vikings in a game that will certainly happen.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday, along with our team sites where you can follow all the action and talk about this week’s developments.

Sunday’s schedule (All times Eastern)

Bears at Titans, 1 p.m., FOX

Bengals at Washington, 4:30 p.m., FOX

49ers at Vikings, 8 p.m., NBC

Pregame reading

Week 3’s preseason games are meaningless — except for those players trying to fill out the final layer of the 53-man roster.

The Vikings are going to have a QB competition, but only for their third-string position.

Corey Davis, the explosive Western Michigan wideout slated to be the Titans No. 1 receiver as a rookie, won’t make his preseason debut until next week.

Mitchell Trubisky is the kind of player you can throw to the wolves as a rookie starting quarterback, according to Windy City Gridiron.