In the Sunday Night Football premiere, Dallas won the 110th meeting between the Cowboys and Giants. It wasn’t a high-scoring affair, but Dak Prescott threw for 268 yards and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 104 yards. The Giants, and Eli Manning especially, seemed to miss Odell Beckham Jr. The offense totaled just 234 yards and didn’t sniff the end zone.

Final score: Cowboys 19, Giants 3

Fourth quarter

Cowboys 19, Giants 3: Dallas went with a healthy dose of Ezekiel Elliott and Alfred Morris to take time off the clock. They got in field goal range, and Dan Bailey stayed perfect, nailing the 36-yarder.

Cowboys 16, Giants 3: Eli Manning was picked off by Anthony Brown. We’re counting this as Eli Face:

Cowboys 16, Giants 3: Cole Beasley caught a pass off his dang nameplate. Wow:

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t playing, but even he was reluctantly impressed:

The Cowboys didn’t get any points out of it, but still: catch of the year candidate.

Third quarter

Cowboys 16, Giants 3: The Cowboys couldn’t answer, but Dez Bryant did get the better of Janoris Jenkins on this 35-yard reception:

The Giants have the ball back at the end of the third quarter.

Cowboys 16, Giants 3: The Giants get off to a better start to kick off the second half. New York drove down the field 68 yards, but couldn’t get in the end zone, even with Peyton Manning watching.

The Giants got on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas.

Second quarter

Cowboys 16, Giants 0:

Dan Bailey puts the Cowboys in a comfortable position heading into halftime after hitting a 42-yard field goal.

Cowboys 13, Giants 0: Dak Prescott hits Jason Witten for a touchdown on a 12-yard pass to pull the Cowboys ahead by two possessions.

Cowboys 6, Giants 0: The Giants’ defense held again, with Olivier Vernon sacking Dak Prescott on third down. Dan Bailey put the 48-yard field goal attempt right down the middle.

The Cowboys are beating the Giants in both total yards and time of possession. So far, Dallas has accumulated 190 yds in 19:04, while New York has just 42 yds in 9:08

The Cowboys also debuted an audible named “Shanahan.” Surprise, it was a run play.

Jason Witten nows owns the Cowboys record for receiving yards:

First quarter

Cowboys 3, Giants 0: The Cowboys are driving again thanks to a balanced attack. They ran 26 plays in the first quarter, compared to only six for the Giants.

Cowboys 3, Giants 0: Brice Butler laid out to haul in a diving catch at the 3-yard line.

But after a couple misfires from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal.

Dez Bryant has been targeted three times, but is 0-for-3 against Janoris Jenkins so far.

Cowboys 0, Giants 0: Dak Prescott was 2 of 4 on the Cowboys’ first drive and rushed two times for 7 yards. The Cowboys got two first downs, but had to punt. The Giants take over at their own 5-yard line.

Eli Manning was sacked on third down, while the Giants were introducing themselves:

And it was three-and-out for the Giants.

Welcome back to Sunday Night Football, folks!

Before the game

Dallas will kick off its season in primetime by hosting the biggest threat to its NFC East crown — the New York Giants. The game will be on NBC (live stream) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Eli Manning will bring his rebuilt offense south to kick off his 14th season in the league. After finishing second to the Cowboys and their explosive attack last fall, New York has chased the kinds of drive-extending playmakers to keep pace in a pass-heavy East in 2017. While Odell Beckham Jr. may be limited by an ankle injury that kept him from finishing the preseason, new additions like Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram have the talent and athleticism to keep the Giants offense running smoothly.

They’ll need all the help they can get to keep up with Dallas’ top-five offense. The Cowboys scored nearly 30 points per game at AT&T Stadium last fall, improving from 4-12. They also ran to the top seed in the NFC when the postseason arrived. A shocking loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs gave them some unfinished business this season.

This is the third straight year these two teams have faced each other to begin their schedules, adding fuel to an already-tense rivalry. The last two meetings have been as close as they could have possibly been (without ending in a tie), as both the Cowboys and Giants have recorded single-point victories the last two seasons.

In 2015, Tony Romo found Jason Witten in the end zone with seven seconds remaining to cap off a 27-26 comeback that stood as one of just four Dallas wins on the season. The Giants got revenge the following year, taking a fourth quarter lead on a Manning touchdown pass to Victor Cruz before holding off their opponents’ comeback attempt. The Cowboys would have the last laugh in 2016, however; they bounced back from that loss with an 11-game winning streak that established them as one of the league’s best teams.

