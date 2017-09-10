All 12 games from our first NFL Sunday of the season are in the books. Only two Monday Night Football matchups remain. Here are the highlights (or lowlights) from Sunday:

Highlights

J.J. Watt got a hero’s welcome after raising $31 million (and counting) for hurricane relief efforts.

The Browns are off to a very Browns start to the season: the Steelers blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown.

The Raiders’ start was pretty much the exact opposite of the Browns’. Amari Cooper capped off Oakland’s first drive with an incredible touchdown.

Carson Wentz magically evaded all the tackles to throw a perfect 58-yard touchdown.

Jets cornerback Juston Burris almost had a pick-six — until Bills center Eric Wood pushed another Jets player into him.

Blake Bortles tried to show support for Allen Robinson ... by slapping Robinson’s injured knee.

Who is Tarik Cohen? Well, the rookie running is small, but his 46-yard electrifying run for the Bears was huge.

Tony Romo isn’t just better than Phil Simms. He’s fantastic in the broadcast booth.

It only took one half for the Texans to replace Tom Savage with Deshaun Watson.

Andy Dalton has already thrown four interceptions agains the Ravens.

The Falcons scored an 88-yard touchdown, but the best part about it was THIS TOTALLY NASTY STIFF ARM.

Adoree’ Jackson hurdled the Raiders kicker like it was nothin’.

Marshawn Lynch reminded us why we missed him, and not just because he flipped the double birds at the Titans’ Karl Klug and interrupted Jack Del Rio’s press conference.

Ben Roethlisberger fights like a flopping dead fish.

The Jaguars blew out the Texans. Here are three reasons why.

Maybe the Texans should pay LT Duane Brown already.

The Bears might not be as bad as expected, if their near-upset of the Falcons is any indication.

Aaron Rodgers was saved the embarrassment of a big-man pick-six thanks to a penalty.

Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem. Here’s who else protested in Week 1.

The Packers wouldn’t let the Seahawks run out the clock, so Seattle scored on them instead.

A Colts receiver saved Scott Tolzien from a third pick-six. Unsurprisingly, Jacoby Brissett replaced Tolzien on the next drive.

Meet Marlon Mack, the Colts’ rookie running back who scored his first touchdown Sunday.

It took a year, but Jared Goff finally got his first win as a starting quarterback.

The Rams beat the Colts soundly. Here’s how it happened.

Chuck Pagano knew the Colts got their butts kicked, but he didn’t remember against which team.

No one’s better at the free play than Aaron Rodgers.

Johnny Hekker’s amazing trick punt was the best special teams play of Week 1

The Giants’ OL allowed a sack on Eli Manning during their Sunday Night Football intros.

Dak Prescott called an audible named “Shanahan” and yup, it was a run play.

Cole Beasley already has the catch of the 2017 season.

The Cowboys dominated the Giants on Sunday night in Dallas.

Major injuries

Allen Robinson left with a knee injury against the Texans. It was later diagnosed as a torn ACL.

Danny Woodhead did not return for the Ravens after leaving with a hamstring injury.

In his first game with the Eagles, cornerback Ronald Darby went down with a dislocated ankle injury. He did not return. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday.

J.J. Watt went to the locker room with a finger injury, but returned. Texans linebacker Brian Cushing and tight ends Ryan Griffin and C.J. Fiedorowicz all left with concussions.

David Johnson suffered a wrist injury against the Lions. X-rays were negative, but he’ll get an MRI on Monday and could miss significant time.

Bears wide receiver Kevin White left with a shoulder injury and he reportedly needs season-ending surgery again. The 2015 first-round pick has played in just five games in his career.

49ers rookie first-round pick Reuben Foster was carted off with a leg injury. X-rays were negative and Foster expects to be back on the field “very, very, very soon.”

Odell Beckham Jr. was a game-time decision, but he’s officially out Sunday night against the Cowboys.

Final scores

Buffalo Bills 21, New York Jets 12

Atlanta Falcons 23, Chicago Bears 17

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Cleveland Browns 18

Baltimore Ravens 20, Cincinnati Bengals 0

Oakland Raiders 26, Tennessee Titans 16

Philadelphia Eagles 30, Washington 17

Jacksonville Jaguars 29, Houston Texans 7

Detroit Lions 35, Arizona Cardinals 23

Los Angeles Rams 46, Indianapolis Colts 9

Carolina Panthers 23, San Francisco 49ers 3

Green Bay Packers 17, Seattle Seahawks 9

Dallas Cowboys 19, New York Giants 3

Before the games

The 2017 NFL season is finally here. After Thursday night’s appetizer between the Chiefs and Patriots, we’re getting the main course of Week 1 with 12 games scheduled on Sunday. There were originally 13 before the Buccaneers/Dolphins game was moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma.

One of the most intriguing contests of the early slate features a potential playoff preview between the Raiders and Titans. Last year, Oakland reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002, led by Derek Carr and Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack. The Titans went 9-7 and loaded up the offense with the additions of Eric Decker and Corey Davis, giving Marcus Mariota more weapons to work with. Both teams sport young, exciting talent, making this a must-see game.

Another early game to watch for will be the Eagles traveling to Washington in an NFC East showdown. The Eagles are hoping for big things from second-year quarterback Carson Wentz, while Washington needs Kirk Cousins to have another strong year after losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency. Both teams missed the playoffs last year and there will be no margin for error in a competitive division.

The biggest game of the week happens in the late afternoon when the Packers host the Seahawks. It’s another potential playoff preview between two teams heavily favored to win their divisions. Green Bay drubbed Seattle, 38-10, last season, but this game should be different with Earl Thomas and Russell Wilson both healthy. The Seahawks also bolstered the front seven by trading for Sheldon Richardson.

Sunday Night Football is another NFC East clash, this one pitting the Cowboys against the Giants. There are two major storylines going into this one — the status of Ezekiel Elliott and the health of Odell Beckham Jr. Elliott’s six-game suspension was upheld on appeal, but an injunction in federal court put the suspension on hold, meaning Elliott can play. Meanwhile, Beckham is still recovering from a sprained ankle suffered in the preseason, and he’s questionable to play this week. The Giants’ offense will obviously suffer if they don’t have their star receiver on the field.