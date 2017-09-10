Browns’ first drive of 2017 featured 3rd-and-23, then a blocked punt Steelers touchdown

The Browns’ 2017 season got off to about as rough a start as possible. Cleveland received the kickoff to start its game against the Steelers, then promptly marched 13 yards in the wrong direction to set up a third-and-23 situation. After a draw play, the Browns lined up to punt.

It did not go well.

Pittsburgh linebacker Tyler Matakevich burst through the line and Anthony Chickillo jumped on it in the end zone, ending Cleveland’s first drive of the season in tremendous failure.

What it means for the Steelers: The play was Pittsburgh’s first blocked punt for a touchdown since 1998. The Steelers, an 8.5-point favorite, took an early 7-0 lead without even having to put their offense on the field.

What it means for the Browns: 2017 was supposed to build off last season’s 1-15 campaign. Instead, the first three minutes of Sunday’s season opener just looked like more of the same.