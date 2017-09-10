Odell Beckham will not play against Cowboys on Sunday night

Update: Beckham is out for Week 1 against the Cowboys.

Odell Beckham went down with an ugly-looking ankle injury in the second week of preseason play last month, and hasn’t seen a single snap since. He escaped a serious injury, but the sprain was severe enough that it looked like it would hold Beckham out of the Giants’ Week 1 Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys.

Over the last 48 hours, things have changed, and his status is now a game-time decision. There isn’t a ton of optimism he’ll play, but according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the plan is for Beckham to go through his usual pregame workout.

He was seen warming up on the field before the game, but it wasn’t a full-speed kind of affair.

Why he might play

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer noted that Beckham didn’t think he’d play earlier in the week, but then he started to run and return to game-shape. He said that adrenaline may push Beckham towards playing against his NFC rival team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Beckham’s still a “long-shot” to play, but as early as 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, he said there was more optimism he would play than the team thought on Friday.

Why he might not play

Typically a high ankle sprain will keep players out for four-to-six weeks, and Beckham has only been out for three. He hasn’t had the proper time to rest his injury and hasn’t returned to practice, according to Rapoport. That doesn’t bode well for his chances of seeing the field on Sunday night, and NFL insiders seem to echo that idea.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted about his conversation with a source that expressed the extreme doubt. In response to Schefter asking about Beckham’s status, the source asked about his chances of going to Cuba for vacation next month.

Will OBJ play today? Someone with some strong insight on those chances coming up on Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2017

Rapoport said Beckham’s going to give tonight a chance, but the Giants aren’t counting on him playing. He called him a “long-shot” to play.