Week 1 is officially in the books. And for the first time in a while, the New England Patriots are not the top team in Week 2 power rankings.
The Patriots were the consensus top team in last week’s power rankings, but things look a little different after Week 1. The Chiefs surged up the rankings following a dominant road win over the Patriots on Thursday night. However, the season-ending loss of Eric Berry does change the Chiefs’ long-term outlook. The defense did a great job shutting down Tom Brady, but how will it hold up without its best player?
CBS's Week 2 Power Ranking shows that the Seahawks slipped a little after struggling to move the ball against the Packers on the road. The Falcons, Cowboys, Steelers, and Patriots are still in the top 10. The Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars also moved up the lists after taking care of their Week 1 opponents.
ESPN's Power Ranking has the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles in the top 10. However, the Texans dropped from 14 to 26 this week. NFL.com's Power Ranking looks similar to the others.
SB Nation released a hope rankings for Week 2, and the Kansas City Chiefs are at the top of the list. Also, the Jaguars and the Rams are in the top five. No, folks, this isn't a typo. The Jaguars defense accumulated 10 sacks in their 29-7 win over Houston Texans. And rookie running back Leonard Fournette gashed Houston's defense with his 100-yard performance. Los Angeles had an impressive 46-9 win over the Andrew Luck-less Colts.
The Jets were dead last in almost every Week 1 ranking after an uninspired loss to the Bills. The Colts and Texans both took a big plunge toward the bottom thanks to putrid performances, with Indianapolis getting blown out by the Rams and Houston being routed by the Jaguars. The race for the No. 1 draft pick is just getting started, and we might have a few more contenders than expected in the early going.
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 2
|Rank
|Yahoo!
|NFL
|ESPN
|CBS
|Rank
|Yahoo!
|NFL
|ESPN
|CBS
|1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Green Bay Packers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|Green Bay Packers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Green Bay Packers
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|Atlanta Falcons
|New England Patriots
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Oakland Raiders
|New England Patriots
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|New England Patriots
|Atlanta Falcons
|Dallas Cowboys
|New England Patriots
|6
|Dallas Cowboys
|Dallas Cowboys
|Oakland Raiders
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|Oakland Raiders
|Seattle Seahawks
|Atlanta Falcons
|Oakland Raiders
|8
|Seattle Seahawks
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Seattle Seahawks
|9
|Denver Broncos
|Detriot Lions
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Detriot Lions
|10
|Minnesota Vikings
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Detriot Lions
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|11
|Carolina Panthers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Carolina Panthers
|Miami Dolphins
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Denver Broncos
|13
|Tennessee Titans
|New York Giants
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|14
|New York Giants
|Tennessee Titans
|Baltimore Ravens
|Minnesota Vikings
|15
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Miami Dolphins
|Denver Broncos
|Carolina Panthers
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Denver Broncos
|Tennessee Titans
|Baltimore Ravens
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Baltimore Ravens
|New York Giants
|New York Giants
|18
|Detriot Lions
|Carolina Panthers
|Los Angeles Rams
|Los Angeles Rams
|19
|Miami Dolphins
|Arizona Cardinals
|New Orleans Saints
|Arizona Cardinals
|20
|Los Angeles Rams
|Washington
|Arizona Cardinals
|Los Angeles Chargers
|21
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tennessee Titans
|22
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|23
|Washington
|Los Angeles Rams
|Miami Dolphins
|Houston Texans
|24
|Cincinnati Bengals
|New Orleans Saints
|Washington
|Cincinnati Bengals
|25
|New Orleans Saints
|Buffalo Bills
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Washington
|26
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|New Orleans Saints
|27
|Chicago Bears
|Chicago Bears
|Buffalo Bills
|Buffalo Bills
|28
|Buffalo Bills
|Cleveland Browns
|Chicago Bears
|Cleveland Browns
|29
|Cleveland Browns
|Cincinnati Bengals
|San Francisco 49ers
|Chicago Bears
|30
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cleveland Browns
|Indianapolis Colts
|31
|Indianapolis Colts
|New York Jets
|Indianapolis Colts
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|New York Jets
|Indianapolis Colts
|New York Jets
|New York Jets
