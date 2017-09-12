Week 1 is officially in the books. And for the first time in a while, the New England Patriots are not the top team in Week 2 power rankings.

The Patriots were the consensus top team in last week’s power rankings, but things look a little different after Week 1. The Chiefs surged up the rankings following a dominant road win over the Patriots on Thursday night. However, the season-ending loss of Eric Berry does change the Chiefs’ long-term outlook. The defense did a great job shutting down Tom Brady, but how will it hold up without its best player?

CBS's Week 2 Power Ranking shows that the Seahawks slipped a little after struggling to move the ball against the Packers on the road. The Falcons, Cowboys, Steelers, and Patriots are still in the top 10. The Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars also moved up the lists after taking care of their Week 1 opponents.

ESPN's Power Ranking has the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles in the top 10. However, the Texans dropped from 14 to 26 this week. NFL.com's Power Ranking looks similar to the others.

SB Nation released a hope rankings for Week 2, and the Kansas City Chiefs are at the top of the list. Also, the Jaguars and the Rams are in the top five. No, folks, this isn't a typo. The Jaguars defense accumulated 10 sacks in their 29-7 win over Houston Texans. And rookie running back Leonard Fournette gashed Houston's defense with his 100-yard performance. Los Angeles had an impressive 46-9 win over the Andrew Luck-less Colts.

The Jets were dead last in almost every Week 1 ranking after an uninspired loss to the Bills. The Colts and Texans both took a big plunge toward the bottom thanks to putrid performances, with Indianapolis getting blown out by the Rams and Houston being routed by the Jaguars. The race for the No. 1 draft pick is just getting started, and we might have a few more contenders than expected in the early going.