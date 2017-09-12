 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NFL power rankings 2017: Tracking where teams are entering Week 2

The Patriots’ Thursday night loss shakes up the top of the rankings.

By Jon Benne Updated
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 is officially in the books. And for the first time in a while, the New England Patriots are not the top team in Week 2 power rankings.

The Patriots were the consensus top team in last week’s power rankings, but things look a little different after Week 1. The Chiefs surged up the rankings following a dominant road win over the Patriots on Thursday night. However, the season-ending loss of Eric Berry does change the Chiefs’ long-term outlook. The defense did a great job shutting down Tom Brady, but how will it hold up without its best player?

CBS's Week 2 Power Ranking shows that the Seahawks slipped a little after struggling to move the ball against the Packers on the road. The Falcons, Cowboys, Steelers, and Patriots are still in the top 10. The Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars also moved up the lists after taking care of their Week 1 opponents.

ESPN's Power Ranking has the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles in the top 10. However, the Texans dropped from 14 to 26 this week. NFL.com's Power Ranking looks similar to the others.

SB Nation released a hope rankings for Week 2, and the Kansas City Chiefs are at the top of the list. Also, the Jaguars and the Rams are in the top five. No, folks, this isn't a typo. The Jaguars defense accumulated 10 sacks in their 29-7 win over Houston Texans. And rookie running back Leonard Fournette gashed Houston's defense with his 100-yard performance. Los Angeles had an impressive 46-9 win over the Andrew Luck-less Colts.

The Jets were dead last in almost every Week 1 ranking after an uninspired loss to the Bills. The Colts and Texans both took a big plunge toward the bottom thanks to putrid performances, with Indianapolis getting blown out by the Rams and Houston being routed by the Jaguars. The race for the No. 1 draft pick is just getting started, and we might have a few more contenders than expected in the early going.

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 2

Rank Yahoo! NFL ESPN CBS
1 Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers
2 Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers Atlanta Falcons
3 Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers
4 Kansas City Chiefs Oakland Raiders New England Patriots Kansas City Chiefs
5 New England Patriots Atlanta Falcons Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots
6 Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Oakland Raiders Dallas Cowboys
7 Oakland Raiders Seattle Seahawks Atlanta Falcons Oakland Raiders
8 Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks
9 Denver Broncos Detriot Lions Philadelphia Eagles Detriot Lions
10 Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Detriot Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 Carolina Panthers Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Miami Dolphins
12 Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos
13 Tennessee Titans New York Giants Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles
14 New York Giants Tennessee Titans Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings
15 Los Angeles Chargers Miami Dolphins Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers
16 Baltimore Ravens Denver Broncos Tennessee Titans Baltimore Ravens
17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens New York Giants New York Giants
18 Detriot Lions Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams
19 Miami Dolphins Arizona Cardinals New Orleans Saints Arizona Cardinals
20 Los Angeles Rams Washington Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers
21 Arizona Cardinals Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans
22 Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Jacksonville Jaguars
23 Washington Los Angeles Rams Miami Dolphins Houston Texans
24 Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints Washington Cincinnati Bengals
25 New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Washington
26 Houston Texans Houston Texans Houston Texans New Orleans Saints
27 Chicago Bears Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills
28 Buffalo Bills Cleveland Browns Chicago Bears Cleveland Browns
29 Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears
30 San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns Indianapolis Colts
31 Indianapolis Colts New York Jets Indianapolis Colts San Francisco 49ers
32 New York Jets Indianapolis Colts New York Jets New York Jets

