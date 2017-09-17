NFL weather forecast 2017, Week 2: Warm in the east, cool in the west

Another quiet weather map across the United States for week two games in the NFL. Warm temperatures will be what many teams in the east will deal with as a few showers and storms are possible across the central part off the country. The western U.S. has cooler temperatures but Seattle will feature a few rain showers Sunday afternoon.
All Times Eastern:
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Browns at Ravens –1 p.m. ET, CBS
FORECAST: Sun and clouds — chance of a shower
Winds: East 5-10 mph
Kickoff – 80
Halftime – 81
Second Half – 81
Titans at Jaguars – 1 p.m. ET, CBS
FORECAST: Sunny skies and breezy
Winds: North 10-20 mph
Kickoff – 87
Halftime – 89
Second Half – 89
Bills at Panthers – 1 p.m. ET, CBS
FORECAST: Sun and clouds — nice day
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Kickoff – 82
Halftime – 84
Second Half – 84
Bears at Buccaneers – 1 p.m. ET, FOX
FORECAST: Sunny and hot
Winds: North 5-15 mph
Kickoff – 88
Halftime – 90
Second Half – 90
Vikings at Steelers - 1 p.m. ET, FOX
FORECAST: Mix of sunshine and clouds
Winds: Light winds
Kickoff – 80
Halftime - 81
Second Half – 81
Eagles at Chiefs - 1 p.m. ET, FOX
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy - possible showers and storms
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Kickoff – 69
Halftime - 70
Second Half – 70
Jets at Raiders - 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant
Winds: West 5-15 mph
Kickoff – 68
Halftime - 70
Second Half – 70
Dolphins at Chargers - 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant
Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Kickoff – 73
Halftime - 75
Second Half – 75
49ers at Seahawks- 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
FORECAST: Chance of rain showers
Winds: W 10-20 mph
Kickoff – 63
Halftime - 62
Second Half – 63
Redskins at Rams - 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant
Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Kickoff – 73
Halftime - 75
Second Half – 75
Cowboys at Broncos - 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
FORECAST: Chance of scattered showers or t’storms
Winds: South 5-10 mph
Kickoff – 72
Halftime - 70
Second Half – 68
MONDAY'S GAMES
Lions at Giants - 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy - chance of showers
Winds: East 5-10
Kickoff – 74
Halftime - 72
Second Half – 72
DOME GAMES
Patriots at Saints – 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Cardinals at Colts – 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Packers at Falcons – 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC
