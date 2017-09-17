NFL weather forecast 2017, Week 2: Warm in the east, cool in the west

Another quiet weather map across the United States for week two games in the NFL. Warm temperatures will be what many teams in the east will deal with as a few showers and storms are possible across the central part off the country. The western U.S. has cooler temperatures but Seattle will feature a few rain showers Sunday afternoon.

All Times Eastern:

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Browns at Ravens –1 p.m. ET, CBS

FORECAST: Sun and clouds — chance of a shower

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Kickoff – 80

Halftime – 81

Second Half – 81

Titans at Jaguars – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

FORECAST: Sunny skies and breezy

Winds: North 10-20 mph

Kickoff – 87

Halftime – 89

Second Half – 89

Bills at Panthers – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

FORECAST: Sun and clouds — nice day

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Kickoff – 82

Halftime – 84

Second Half – 84

Bears at Buccaneers – 1 p.m. ET, FOX

FORECAST: Sunny and hot

Winds: North 5-15 mph

Kickoff – 88

Halftime – 90

Second Half – 90

Vikings at Steelers - 1 p.m. ET, FOX

FORECAST: Mix of sunshine and clouds

Winds: Light winds

Kickoff – 80

Halftime - 81

Second Half – 81

Eagles at Chiefs - 1 p.m. ET, FOX

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy - possible showers and storms

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Kickoff – 69

Halftime - 70

Second Half – 70

Jets at Raiders - 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant

Winds: West 5-15 mph

Kickoff – 68

Halftime - 70

Second Half – 70

Dolphins at Chargers - 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Kickoff – 73

Halftime - 75

Second Half – 75

49ers at Seahawks- 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

FORECAST: Chance of rain showers

Winds: W 10-20 mph

Kickoff – 63

Halftime - 62

Second Half – 63

Redskins at Rams - 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Kickoff – 73

Halftime - 75

Second Half – 75

Cowboys at Broncos - 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

FORECAST: Chance of scattered showers or t’storms

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Kickoff – 72

Halftime - 70

Second Half – 68

MONDAY'S GAMES

Lions at Giants - 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy - chance of showers

Winds: East 5-10

Kickoff – 74

Halftime - 72

Second Half – 72

DOME GAMES

Patriots at Saints – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Cardinals at Colts – 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Packers at Falcons – 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC