Jordy Nelson exits Falcons game with quad injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson exited Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a quad injury. He was originally listed as questionable to return to the Sunday Night Football matchup. Later, he was declared out.

Unfortunately, the injury appears to be to his right leg, the same leg he suffered an ACL tear in back in 2015, a season he missed in its entirety. Nelson earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for 2016 after returning from said injury and grabbing 97 receptions, 1,257 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nelson suffered the injury in the first quarter and was not targeted prior to the injury. He and Randall Cobb are the Packers’ top receivers, with Nelson catching seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nelson, 32, has been considered somewhat injury prone later in his career. He was a second-round pick by the Packers in 2008 and has spent his entire career with the team.