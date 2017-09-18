Lions vs. Giants 2017: Start time, TV schedule for ‘Monday Night Football’

Despite spending much of the offseason focusing on upgrading the offense, the New York Giants looked pitiful on the side of the ball in a Week 1 loss to the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. They will try to right the ship under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (live streaming at WatchESPN).

New York lost that game, 19-3. Eli Manning failed to throw a touchdown pass, and the team as a whole rushed for a paltry 35 yards in total. Paul Perkins, in his regular season debut as the starting running back, had just 16 yards on seven carries. New receiver Brandon Marshall had just one catch for 10 yards, his only target.

It’s worth noting that their best player, Odell Beckham Jr., missed the game with an injury. Beckham wasn’t expected to play, but his status for Monday is still up in the air. He practiced earlier in the week but was a limited participant.

Detroit is playing in the competitive NFC North, and the Lions have a win on their record going into Week 2. Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Lions had 82 yards rushing in their 35-23 victory. Stafford continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the league from a pure production standpoint.

The Lions’ victory came after they trailed the Cardinals. Stafford, though, is great in comeback situations, orchestrating 27 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2011. He can never be counted out, and neither can the Lions.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming : WatchESPN

: WatchESPN Odds: The Giants opened as 5-point favorites, but the line quickly shifted to make them 3-point favorites

Lions at Giants news:

Injuries aren’t much of a concern for the Lions right now. They’re very healthy going into Week 2, with wide receiver Golden Tate a full participant in practice on Friday.

a full participant in practice on Friday. The Giants don’t have a huge list of injuries themselves, but wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still a question mark after missing Week 1. He has been practicing but is still limited and his status for Monday’s game is very much up in the air.

Detroit, though, is preparing as though Beckham will play on Monday:

“We prepare as if he’s going to play, bottom line,” Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said on Friday. “So there will be no surprises. If he shows up and plays, we’re going to be prepared for him.”

Speaking of wide receivers, Brandon Marshall had a pretty nothing game with the Giants in Week 1. But instead of putting the team on blast for his lack of targets, he simply said that the Giants “have no choice but to do better.”

Lions at Giants prediction:

This was one of the more divisive games in SB Nation’s expert predictions. Five of the eight experts think the Lions will win it, leaving the others there, plus the OddsShark computer, going with the Giants.