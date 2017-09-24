It was A WILD DAY, everyone. The Jaguars and Ravens got Sunday started off early in London — or at least the Jaguars did. In the first international game of the year, the Jags destroyed the Ravens, 44-7. Most of the games that followed us a ridiculous moment, a ridiculous ending, or both.

Here’s everything you missed, both on and off the field.

Protest updates

Here’s a running list of the players who protested following President Trump’s critical comments of the NFL. Most teams have issued statements, as well.

Alejandro Villanueva, a U.S. Army veteran, was the lone Steeler on the field during national anthem.

FOX did not show kneeling players during the Falcons-Lions game. Rico Lavelle, the national anthem singer at the game, took a knee and raised his fist at the end of the song.

LeBron James shows support on Instagram for NFL players protesting during national anthem.

LeSean McCoy continued to warm up during the national anthem.

Trump tweeted that players locking arms shows solidarity, but that kneeling is “not acceptable.”

The Seahawks said they will not participate in the national anthem, protesting “injustice that has plagued people of color.”

Travis Kelce took a knee during anthem, too.

Sean Payton says the White House needs “a little bit more wisdom.”

Trump told reporters on Sunday that his comments on NFL player protests “have nothing to do with race.”

The Raiders' entire offensive line will protest during the national anthem on Sunday Night Football.

Dolphins and Jets players embraced their “platform” following Trump’s comments.

Highlights

The Jaguars pulled off a perfect fake punt while up 37-0 on the Ravens.

Ageless Shane Lechler boomed a 68-yard punt against the Patriots.

The Bills’ first touchdown of the season was a hilarious accident.

DeShone Kizer’s mom got videobombed by a Browns fan practicing his sensual air guitar.

Jadeveon Clowney ended his perfect fumble recovery TD against the Patriots with a Gronk spike.

The end of the first half between the Bears and Steelers gave us a blocked kick, fumble at the 1-yard line, illegal bat out of the end zone, a false start, and it ended in a field goal. Trust us, it was nuts.

The Dolphins were already having an awful day against the Jets. It got worse with this fake punt interception.

Browns receiver Jordan Leslie pulled off an Odell Beckham Jr. impersonation for his first ever NFL catch.

Speaking of Odell Beckham Jr., he became the fastest receiver in NFL history to record 300 career catches. He also pretended to be a dog peeing to celebrate a TD.

Tom Brady threw a believably unbelievable TD pass to Brandin Cooks for last-minute win over the Texans.

The Texans lost in heartbreaking fashion, but at least Deshaun Watson has emerged as a legitimate star.

Von Miller got flagged for doing the “too slow” move on Tyrod Taylor.

Tarik Cohen almost scored the Bears’ game-winning touchdown in overtime, but Jordan Howard got the honors instead.

Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliott MADE A 61-YARD FIELD GOAL to beat the Giants.

The Lions lost to the Falcons because of a 10-second runoff. Here’s why.

Things somehow got worse for the Lions: there was a food fire after their loss.

Richard Sherman was flagged three times on the same play. Later, he hit Marcus Mariota late out of bounds and caused a scuffle.

Check out this sick spin move by Rishard Matthews on his way to a touchdown for Tennessee.

Aaron Rodgers let the Packers sideline know that he thought this play was a “stupid f**king call.”

Tony Romo predicted the future again on a run play in Bengals vs. Packers.

The Bengals were flagged for 12 men on the field, even though one player was running off. Here’s why.

Aaron Rodgers beat the Bengals for the first time ever, got his first overtime win ever, and he did it all in dramatic fashion.

Chiefs fans took over with a chant at end of Chargers' game in LA.

Kareem Hunt continued the ridiculous start to his NFL career.

Terrelle Pryor took out a camera guy and a kicking net on a 12-yard catch.

Injuries

Kelvin Benjamin was taken to the locker room and did not return with a knee injury. However, he’s expected to be OK.

Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left with an ankle injury but later returned. Linebacker Lavonte Davis was carted off the field with an ankle injury. X-rays after were negative.

Darren Sproles broke his arm in the Eagles’ win over the Giants.

Week 3’s lineup and scores

Los Angeles Rams 41, San Francisco 49ers 39 (Thursday)

Jacksonville Jaguars 44, Baltimore Ravens 7

New Orleans Saints 34, Carolina Panthers 13

Minnesota Vikings 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

New York Jets 20, Miami Dolphins 6

Buffalo Bills 26, Denver Broncos 16

Chicago Bears 23, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (OT)

Atlanta Falcons 30, Detroit Lions, 26

Indianapolis Colts 31, Cleveland Browns 28

New England Patriots 36, Houston Texans 33

Philadelphia Eagles 27, New York Giants 24

Tennessee Titans 33, Seattle Seahawks 27

Green Bay Packers 27, Cincinnati Bengals 24 (OT)

Kansas City Chiefs 24, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Washington 27, Oakland Raiders 10

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals (Monday)

Before the games

Week 3’s primetime games may not offer much — Rams-49ers and Cowboys-Cardinals aren’t exactly barnburners — but a handful of Sunday’s showdowns could have major playoff implications. Two of the NFC’s three remaining undefeated teams will square off when the Falcons travel north to Detroit to face the league’s highest-paid player, Matthew Stafford. The winner will stand as the new favorite to haul in the conference crown come January.

The NFC’s other unbeaten, Carolina, will have its secondary put to the test against division rival New Orleans. Drew Brees threw for 356 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week against the Patriots, but the Saints still fell in a 36-20 beatdown. The Panthers have dispatched the 49ers and the Bills so far this season, and a win Sunday would help validate their resurgence — at least for one more week.

Speaking of New England, the Patriots will host a showdown between two 2016 division champions when the Texans head to Foxborough. Houston got off to a rocky start in an opening-week loss to the Jaguars, but regrouped to give Deshaun Watson his first victory as an NFL quarterback. Watson showed off solid playmaking instincts in Week 2, but his passing was mediocre at best. He won’t get many opportunities to improve on Sunday, however.

Look out Deshaun Watson: No rookie QB has gone into NE & beaten Belichick since he took over in 2000. 0-8, 5 TD, 16 INT, 50.7 passer rating — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 20, 2017

One of the most interesting matchups of the day may be in Nashville, where a struggling Seahawks team takes on the Titans. A shoddy offensive line has limited Seattle to only 21 points in its first two games, leaving the Legion of Boom defense to pick up the slack. They’ll have their hands full with Marcus Mariota and a Tennessee offense that just hung 37 points on the Jaguars.

The Chargers are just a pair of late-game field goals from possibly being 2-0, but instead have opened their inaugural season in Los Angeles winless. Those struggles may continue when they host one of the league’s hottest teams, the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles has lost 11 of its last 13 games by eight points or less, so expect this one to come down to the wire before ultimately breaking the Chargers’ hearts.

In less exciting news, the Browns and Colts will also attempt to play something that could be charitably described as “football.”

Follow all the action live along with us.