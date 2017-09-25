Cowboys vs. Cardinals 2017: Start time, TV schedule for 'Monday Night Football'

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed last week in Denver. But they’ll look to get back on track against another western team when they travel to meet the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. ET. ESPN (livestream).

Dallas needs its rushing attack to defeat Arizona, which only surrendered 158 rushing yards over the past two weeks. Ezekiel Elliot will go head-to-head with a defensive front that consists of players like rookie linebacker Haason Reddick and Karlos Dansby. The sophomore running back must have a good game for Dallas to have a chance of winning.

The Cardinals will have to depend on Carson Palmer's arm to beat Dallas, especially since running back David Johnson will miss two to three months due to a wrist injury. Arizona is coming off the heels of a close win against the Indianapolis Colts. Palmer looked good toward the end of that game, but he needs to be more consistent against this Dallas defense. The Cowboys already amassed two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and five sacks on the season. And this unit knows that the Cardinals cannot run the ball.

Both teams need to run the ball well and play good defense to win.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Arizona

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming : WatchESPN

: WatchESPN Odds: Dallas is favored by 3 points

Cowboys vs. Cardinals news

John Wetzel makes big jump in first start of 2017 for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals needed a bump along the offensive line and in game two, their first win of the season, we saw John Wetzel step up. We heard Bruce Arians in his meeting with the media telling us “John Wetzel had a good game,” but it was even more than that. Wetzel, according to Pro Football Focus, was one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL in week two.

Ezekiel Elliott acknowledges lack of effort on Broncos interception play

Ezekiel Elliott has acknowledged he showed a lack of effort when he stood with his hands on his hips while Broncos corner Chris Harris returned an interception. In his first comments on the subject since the game, Zeke didn’t really try to hide the fact he was frustrated and didn’t show the kind of effort expected of him. His response was to the idea that he “quit” most notably expressed by commentator LaDainian Tomlinson.

Is J.J. Nelson The Best Wide Receiver In Arizona?

That leaves J.J. Nelson. He is the only guy who can be a threat with his speed while John Brown is out and get consistent separation from opposing defenders. If his catch rate can remain as high as it did on Sunday against the Colts, he is going to see a lot more targets come his way. After all, the biggest knock on him has always been his ability to simply catch the ball. I am not definitively ready to say he is the best wide receiver the Cardinals have. But when you look at the first two games at the production levels and if you’ve watched the games, there is no doubt that Nelson is vying to become one of the top offensive weapons on this team.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals prediction

Dallas should be able to pick up a victory over Arizona because the Cardinals offense is one-dimensional. All of our experts and OddsShark’s computer see Dallas winning this one.

