Week 3 was a massive weekend in the NFL, both on and off the field. We saw many of the season’s best games and a major shakeup in the power rankings, with lots of unexpected results leading to big shifts.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons, both undefeated, are the top teams in the power rankings. Both squads look like contenders so far. However, teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks slipped out of the top 10 in each power rankings.

The Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-7, in London. Baltimore's defense couldn't keep Jacksonville's offense out of the end zone, and its offense looked lost at times. Seattle is coming off a 33-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks’ defense couldn't stop the Titans' rushing attack.

On the other hand, teams like the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings are climbing up different power rankings each week. The Rams and Vikings are coming off Week 3 victories and are both 2-1. Los Angeles defeated the the San Fransisco 49ers, 41-39, Thursday night. And the Vikings, without quarterback Sam Bradford, knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-17.

ESPN.com has the Atlanta Falcons as the top team heading into Week 4. And Washington, after beating the Oakland Raiders in Week 3, climbed up to 14. The Chiefs are No. 1 on Yahoo Sports' power rankings, and the Vikings are listed at No. 11. SB Nation released its Hope Rankings for Week 4, and the Chiefs are at the top of that list. Also, Washington is in the top five.

The Tennessee Titans finally cracked NFL.com's top 5, but the Pittsburgh Steelers slipped to No. 13. CBS Sports has Washington in the top 10, and the Ravens dropped to No. 23.

Lastly, since the New York Jets picked up their first win in Week 3, they are no longer dead last in any power rankings. Now, the Cleveland Browns are in last place.

NFL power rankings Week 4 Rank ESPN Yahoo! CBS NFL.com Rank ESPN Yahoo! CBS NFL.com 1 Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 2 Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons 3 New England Patriots Green Bay Packers New England Patriots New England Patriots 4 Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions 5 Denver Broncos New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans 6 Pittsburgh Steelers Oakland Raiders Washington Philadelphia Eagles 7 Oakland Raiders Denver Broncos Minnesota Vikings Washington 8 Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers Oakland Raiders 9 Dallas Cowboys Tennessee Titans Oakland Raiders Minnesota Vikings 10 Tennessee Titans Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers 11 Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Denver Broncos 12 Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys 13 Philadelphia Eagles Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers 14 Washington Washington Detroit Lions Jacksonville Jaguars 15 Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills 16 Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Rams 17 Houston Texans Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks 18 Baltimore Ravens Arizona Cardinals Miami Dolphins Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints 20 Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Baltimore Ravens 21 Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears 22 Carolina Panthers Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers 23 Chicago Bears Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens Houston Texans 24 New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals 25 Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Chargers Chicago Bears New York Giants 26 Miami Dolphins New York Giants Indianapolis Colts New York Jets 27 Los Angeles Chargers Chicago Bears New York Jets Miami Dolphins 28 New York Giants Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants Los Angeles Chargers 29 San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers Indianapolis Colts 30 Indianapolis Colts New York Jets Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals 31 New York Jets San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers 32 Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns

Top performers and highlights from Week 3