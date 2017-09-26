Week 3 was a massive weekend in the NFL, both on and off the field. We saw many of the season’s best games and a major shakeup in the power rankings, with lots of unexpected results leading to big shifts.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons, both undefeated, are the top teams in the power rankings. Both squads look like contenders so far. However, teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks slipped out of the top 10 in each power rankings.
The Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-7, in London. Baltimore's defense couldn't keep Jacksonville's offense out of the end zone, and its offense looked lost at times. Seattle is coming off a 33-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks’ defense couldn't stop the Titans' rushing attack.
On the other hand, teams like the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings are climbing up different power rankings each week. The Rams and Vikings are coming off Week 3 victories and are both 2-1. Los Angeles defeated the the San Fransisco 49ers, 41-39, Thursday night. And the Vikings, without quarterback Sam Bradford, knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-17.
ESPN.com has the Atlanta Falcons as the top team heading into Week 4. And Washington, after beating the Oakland Raiders in Week 3, climbed up to 14. The Chiefs are No. 1 on Yahoo Sports' power rankings, and the Vikings are listed at No. 11. SB Nation released its Hope Rankings for Week 4, and the Chiefs are at the top of that list. Also, Washington is in the top five.
The Tennessee Titans finally cracked NFL.com's top 5, but the Pittsburgh Steelers slipped to No. 13. CBS Sports has Washington in the top 10, and the Ravens dropped to No. 23.
Lastly, since the New York Jets picked up their first win in Week 3, they are no longer dead last in any power rankings. Now, the Cleveland Browns are in last place.
NFL power rankings Week 4
|Rank
|ESPN
|Yahoo!
|CBS
|NFL.com
|Rank
|ESPN
|Yahoo!
|CBS
|NFL.com
|1
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|New England Patriots
|Green Bay Packers
|New England Patriots
|New England Patriots
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Green Bay Packers
|Detroit Lions
|5
|Denver Broncos
|New England Patriots
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Oakland Raiders
|Washington
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|Oakland Raiders
|Denver Broncos
|Minnesota Vikings
|Washington
|8
|Detroit Lions
|Dallas Cowboys
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Oakland Raiders
|9
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tennessee Titans
|Oakland Raiders
|Minnesota Vikings
|10
|Tennessee Titans
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tennessee Titans
|Green Bay Packers
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|Minnesota Vikings
|Denver Broncos
|Denver Broncos
|12
|Seattle Seahawks
|Seattle Seahawks
|Dallas Cowboys
|Dallas Cowboys
|13
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Detroit Lions
|Seattle Seahawks
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|14
|Washington
|Washington
|Detroit Lions
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|15
|Buffalo Bills
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Buffalo Bills
|Buffalo Bills
|16
|Los Angeles Rams
|Los Angeles Rams
|Carolina Panthers
|Los Angeles Rams
|17
|Houston Texans
|Carolina Panthers
|Los Angeles Rams
|Seattle Seahawks
|18
|Baltimore Ravens
|Arizona Cardinals
|Miami Dolphins
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|New Orleans Saints
|20
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Houston Texans
|Arizona Cardinals
|Baltimore Ravens
|21
|Arizona Cardinals
|Buffalo Bills
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Chicago Bears
|22
|Carolina Panthers
|Baltimore Ravens
|New Orleans Saints
|Carolina Panthers
|23
|Chicago Bears
|Miami Dolphins
|Baltimore Ravens
|Houston Texans
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|New Orleans Saints
|Houston Texans
|Arizona Cardinals
|25
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Chicago Bears
|New York Giants
|26
|Miami Dolphins
|New York Giants
|Indianapolis Colts
|New York Jets
|27
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Chicago Bears
|New York Jets
|Miami Dolphins
|28
|New York Giants
|Cincinnati Bengals
|New York Giants
|Los Angeles Chargers
|29
|San Francisco 49ers
|Indianapolis Colts
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Indianapolis Colts
|30
|Indianapolis Colts
|New York Jets
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Cincinnati Bengals
|31
|New York Jets
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns
Loading comments...