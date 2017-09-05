The New England Patriots still reign supreme over all the 31 teams as we take a look at the NFL power rankings entering Week 1. Each week this season, we’ll be keeping track of the power rankings posted at Yahoo Sports, NFL.com, ESPN, and CBS, as well as our own.
We, too, see the Patriots as the team to beat, and we put them atop our SB Nation power rankings to start the year. We went with the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks to round out our top five.
Yahoo Sports questioned if Julian Edelman's injury would alter the outlook of the Patriots in 2017. Edelman tore his ACL in the preseason and will miss the entire year. Even though New England lost one of its most talented players, Yahoo Sports still has the Patriots as the top-ranked team in its power rankings. Yahoo Sports top-5 looks similar to our own, but the Steelers replaced the Raiders in the top five.
ESPN released a power ranking during the preseason and had New England, Atlanta, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, and Seattle in its top five. NFL.com's power rankings has Seattle at No. 2 behind the Patriots. Lastly, CBS's power rankings also have the Patriots as the top team, but it’s the only site to put the Packers as high as second.
One sleeper team to watch a little further down the rankings: the Tennessee Titans. They were ranked in or near the top 10 of every list. The Titans went 9-7 last year and almost won the AFC South. The team’s defense and rushing attack should put the Titans in the driver’s seat to win their division.
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 1
|Rank
|SB Nation
|Yahoo
|NFL
|ESPN
|CBS
|Rank
|SB Nation
|Yahoo
|NFL
|ESPN
|CBS
|1
|New England Patriots
|New England Patriots
|New England Patriots
|New England Patriots
|New England Patriots
|2
|Atlanta Falcons
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Atlanta Falcons
|Green Bay Packers
|3
|Oakland Raiders
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons
|Seattle Seahawks
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|Green Bay Packers
|Green Bay Packers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|Seattle Seahawks
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Green Bay Packers
|Seattle Seahawks
|6
|Dallas Cowboys
|Dallas Cowboys
|Oakland Raiders
|Dallas Cowboys
|New York Giants
|7
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|New York Giants
|New York Giants
|Oakland Raiders
|Arizona Cardinals
|8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dallas Cowboys
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Oakland Raiders
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Denver Broncos
|Dallas Cowboys
|10
|Washington
|Tennessee Titans
|Arizona Cardinals
|Arizona Cardinals
|Los Angeles Chargers
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tennessee Titans
|New York Giants
|Oakland Raiders
|12
|Detroit Lions
|Denver Broncos
|Detroit Lions
|Tennessee Titans
|Miami Dolphins
|13
|Miami Dolphins
|Carolina Panthers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|14
|New Orleans Saints
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Tennessee Titans
|15
|Denver Broncos
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Miami Dolphins
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Houston Texans
|16
|New York Giants
|Miami Dolphins
|Denver Broncos
|Carolina Panthers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Washington
|Minnestoa Vikings
|Denver Broncos
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Los Angeles Chargers
|New Orleans Saints
|Indianapolis Colts
|Philadelphia Eagles
|19
|Houston Texans
|Minnestoa Vikings
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Detroit Lions
|Carolina Panthers
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals
|New Orleans Saints
|Minnestoa Vikings
|Washington
|Washington
|21
|Arizona Cardinals
|Washington
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Baltimore Ravens
|Minnestoa Vikings
|22
|Minnestoa Vikings
|Houston Texans
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals
|New Orleans Saints
|23
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Baltimore Ravens
|Carolina Panthers
|New Orleans Saints
|Detroit Lions
|24
|Carolina Panthers
|Detroit Lions
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Baltimore Ravens
|25
|Los Angeles Rams
|Los Angeles Rams
|Chicago Bears
|Miami Dolphins
|Indianapolis Colts
|26
|Chicago Bears
|Chicago Bears
|Buffalo Bills
|Buffalo Bills
|Los Angeles Rams
|27
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Indianapolis Colts
|Los Angeles Rams
|Buffalo Bills
|28
|Cleveland Browns
|Indianapolis Colts
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|29
|San Francisco 49ers
|Buffalo Bills
|Los Angeles Rams
|Chicago Bears
|Cleveland Browns
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns
|Chicago Bears
|31
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|New York Jets
|New York Jets
|New York Jets
|New York Jets
|New York Jets