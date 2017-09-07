The New England Patriots were already struggling in their season-opening loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, and their defense suffered an additional blow when linebacker Dont’a Hightower went down with a knee injury in the third quarter. He did not return to the game.

The injury was minor, though. Hightower might not miss any more time:

#Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower is believed to have suffered a minor MCL sprain vs KC, I'm told. With the long break, could actually play W2. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

The Patriots next play Sunday, Sept. 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

What happened? Hightower got rolled up on his legs and and to be helped off the field, though he walked into the injury tent under his own power. He spent some time on the exercise bike while missing multiple series.

Cassius Marsh filled in for Hightower while he received treatment on the sidelines.

The Patriots went on to give up 21 points in the fourth quarter. They lost, 42-27.

How does this affect the Patriots? Hightower is one of New England’s most important defensive pieces. He’s been a mainstay in the front seven ever since the Patriots selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He’s been a bit injury-prone in recent seasons, missing three games with a knee injury last year, but when healthy, Hightower is a do-everything playmaker at linebacker who can stuff the run, rush the passer, and play pass coverage.

It’ll be huge if the Patriots can get him back in their next game.