Note that will be ignored by someone who emails me to ask why this post doesn’t recognize New England’s record for the most whatevers: These are only records included in the NFL’s official record book. Complaints about excluded information can be directed to Roger Goodell’s office, I guess.
Individual
- Most games played: Tom Brady, nine
- Most wins as a player: Brady, six
- Oldest starting quarterback, winning team: Brady, 41
- Most games coached: Bill Belichick, nine
- Most wins as a coach: Belichick, six
- Oldest head coach, winning team: Belichick, 66
- Most points, game: James White, 20 vs. Falcons
- Most touchdowns, game: James White, three vs. Falcons (tied with four players)
- Most passes attempted, career: Brady, 392
- Most passes attempted, game: Brady, 62 vs. Falcons
- Most passes completed, career: Brady, 256
- Most passes completed, game: Brady, 43 vs. Falcons
- Most passing yards, career: Brady, 2,838
- Most passing yards, game: Brady, 505 vs. Eagles 2018
- Most passing touchdowns, career: Brady, 18
- Most passing attempts without an interception, game: Brady, 48 (twice)
- Most consecutive completions, game: Brady, 16 vs. Giants 2012
- Most receptions, first half: Julian Edelman, 7
- Most receptions, game: White, 14 vs. Falcons
- Most field goals attempted, career: Adam Vinatieri’s six with the Patriots would tie for first place, but he’s outright No. 1 via his four with the Colts.
- Most field goals made, career: Stephen Gostkowski’s seven tied Vinatieri, who has four for the Patriots and three for the Colts.
- Most PATs: Vinatieri’s 11 as a Patriot would be No. 1, though he also added two with the Colts. Current Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has 12.
- Most two-point conversions, game: Three Patriots with one each (tied with seven others)
- Most punt returns, career: Troy Brown and Edelman are tied with 8 each
Team
- Most team appearances: 11
- Most wins: Six (tied with Steelers)
- Most losses: Five (tied with Broncos)
- Most points in a loss: 33 vs. Eagles 2018
- Most yards: 613 vs. Eagles 2018
- Most yards, both teams: 1,151 vs. Eagles 2018
- Most passing yards: 442 vs. Falcons
- Most passing yards by both teams: 682 vs. Falcons
- Most passes attempted: 63 vs. Falcons
- Most passes attempted, both teams: 93 vs. Eagles 2018
- Most passes completed: 43 vs. Falcons
- Most touchdown passes, both teams: 7 vs. Eagles 2018
- Most times sacked: Seven vs. Bears (tied with two teams)
- Fewest times sacked: Zero vs. Panthers (tied with 12 teams)
- Fewest sacks: Zero vs. Eagles 2018 (tied with 12 teams)
- Fewest sacks, both teams: One vs. Eagles 2018 (tied with four other games)
- Most rushing touchdowns allowed: Four vs. Bears
- Fewest rushing yards: 7 vs. Bears
- Lowest yards per carry average, game: 0.64 vs. Bears
- Most first downs: 37 vs. Falcons
- Most first downs by both teams: 54 (twice)
- Most passing first downs: 26 vs. Falcons
- Most passing first downs by both teams: 42 vs. Eagles 2018
- Fewest rushing first downs: One, by two Patriots teams (tied with two other teams)
- Most first downs by penalty: Four vs. Falcons (tied with six teams)
- Most two-point conversions: Two vs. Falcons
- Fewest turnovers: Zero vs. Rams (tied with 19 teams)
- Fewest takeaways: Zero by two Patriots teams (tied with 18 teams)
- Fewest fumbles, game: Zero by four Patriots teams and one Patriots opponent (tied with 22 teams)
- Fewest fumbles by both teams: Zero vs. Packers (tied with three others)
- Fewest fumbles lost, both teams: Zero vs. Rams
- Most penalties: The Panthers committed 12 against the Patriots (tied with two teams)
- Most penalties by both teams: 20 vs. Panthers (tied with one other)
- Most first downs by penalty: 4 vs. Rams
- Most field goals made, both teams: Five vs. Eagles 2018
- Fewest field goal attempts in a game, both teams: One (three different Patriots Super Bowls)
- Fewest PATs, both teams: 1 vs. Rams
- Most missed PATs by opponent: Three vs. Eagles 2018
- Most missed PATs, both teams: Four vs. Eagles 2018
- Most punt returns allowed: Six vs. Packers (tied with one other)
- Most punt returns by both teams: 10 vs. Packers
- Most punt return yardage allowed: 90 vs. Packers
- Most punt return yardage by both teams: 120 vs. Packers
- Fewest punts forced: Zero vs. Eagles 2018
- Fewest punts, both teams: One vs. Eagles 2018 (tied with three other games)
- Fewest punt returns: Zero (twice, tied with nine other teams)
- Fewest punt returns, both teams: Zero vs. Eagles 2018
- Most kick return touchdowns allowed: One vs. Packers (tied with nine others)
- Fewest kick returns allowed: Zero vs. Seahawks
- Fewest kick return yards allowed: Zero vs. Seahawks
- Fewest kick returns by both teams: Two vs. Rams
- Fewest kick return yards by both teams: 49 vs. Seahawks
- Forced most consecutive drives ending with a punt: 8 vs Rams
- Most points scored in a first quarter: 14 vs. Packers
- Most points in a first quarter, both teams: 24 vs. Packers
- Most points in a fourth quarter, both teams: 37 vs. Panthers
- Most points allowed in a third quarter: 21 vs. Bears
- Most points scored in an overtime: 6 vs. Falcons
- Fewest points scored through three quarters, both teams: 6 (Patriots 3, Rams 3)
- Fewest points scored in a game, both teams: 16 (Patriots 13, Rams 3)
- Fewest points scored, winning team: 13 vs. Rams
- Fewest points allowed: 3 vs. Rams
- Fewest touchdowns in a game, both teams: 1 vs. Rams
- Fewest touchdowns allowed: 0 vs. Rams
- Fewest touchdown passing, both teams: 0 vs. Rams
