Odell Beckham Jr. is in the news again, but this time it doesn’t revolve around an interview with Josina Anderson that slowly devolved into a mild feud between Eli Manning and...Lil Wayne. Beckham made waves on social media by telling reporters that he doesn’t like water.

Right. A world-class athlete doesn’t like water. A little odd!

“I really don’t like water.”



Odell Beckham, Jr. is literally ME (in this one instance.)



*takes another sip of coffee* #giants pic.twitter.com/LDzJVPEvKF — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 19, 2018

He said that the water gives him “squishy” feeling in his stomach that makes him uncomfortable.

Something I never knew about Odell Beckham. He said “I don’t like water.”



He said he’s trying to be better about drinking it but he doesn’t like the “squishy” feeling it makes in his stomach. He said that could explain his recent need for in-game IVs. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 19, 2018

Beckham has received IV in two games this season to help deal with dehydration. Seems like he could get ahead of that by drinking some water prior to the game.

On the other hand, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said he’s a big fan of water.

Pat Shurmur: "I like water. I'm a big fan of water, actually." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 19, 2018

So, to clean ourselves from Odell’s asinine take, we went around and asked people what they thought about water.

Shockingly enough, most people do enjoy water

“Anyone who has seen Zoolander knows that moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty. If you’re not gulping three Nalgenes a day in addition to getting 10 hours of sleep a night, what are you even doing, you know?” — Michael Katz, SB Nation

“Pretty essential stuff I’d say.” — Robert Klemko, MMQB

The following quotes are from people I asked while I was out and about in Washington, DC.

“I feel really shitty when I’m dehydrated.”

“Sometimes when people don’t drink water, they die. Like, if you don’t drink water for a while, but then you drink water ... you might be OK.”

“Water is great, but people love patting themselves on the back for drinking it all the time and having clear skin.”

“I like water. I love ice water.”

“It keeps you young and fresh looking.”

“It doesn’t taste like anything, but it keeps my face from looking like a pimply teenager.”

Tom Brady and Russell Wilson would never say such blasphemy

It appears that water is actually quite popular. Water has many health benefits that expand beyond not cramping up in NFL games.

Russell Wilson has claimed that miracle water with nanobubbles in it helped him cure a concussion. That’s nonsense talk of course, but at least he’s getting his H2O in. Tom Brady has said that drinking a lot of water has ... prevented him from getting sunburnt.

When I was growing up, and outside in the sun, I got sunburned a lot ... These days, even if I get an adequate amount of sun, I won’t get a sunburn, which I credit to the amount of water I drink ... When I once told that to my sister, she said, “You mean you don’t have to use all those moisturizers and facial products to keep my skin looking good? ... I think you should market your TB12 Electrolytes as a beauty product.”

Sure, Tom. We’ll go with that.

Drink water, people. Don’t be weird. It’s good for you.