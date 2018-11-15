Week 11 NFL Survivor strategy and picks

Welcome back for Week 11 of the NFL season! If you are still alive in your Survivor pool, congratulations! Week 10 saw the Patriots as the biggest upset of the week, although the Bills win over the Jets might have cleared out your pool a little bit.

For those new to the contest, a Survivor pool involves picking one team each week that you think will win. If your team wins in Week 1, you can make a pick in Week 2. If your team wins in Week 2, you can make a pick in Week 3, and so on. The catch is that you cannot pick a team twice. You could very well use a heavy favorite in Week 1, but you won’t have access to them later in the year if you’re alive in the closing weeks.

There is plenty of strategy in determining which team you will take each week, and SB Nation is here to help. We’ll take a look at the safest choices, best value picks, and then two trap picks.

Safest picks

New Orleans Saints over Philadelphia Eagles

The Saints are absolutely rolling at this point. I don’t think they’ll completely roll the Eagles, but I just don’t see Philadelphia winning this one. And with mostly divisional and road games coming up, now might be the time to spring your Saints pick.

Best value

Arizona Cardinals over Oakland Raiders

I know, the Cardinals are not a good team, with their only wins coming over the 49ers. Of course, the 49ers thumped the Raiders, so ride the transitive property to victory!

Los Angeles Chargers over Denver Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers over Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chargers are on a roll, but a divisional game is a tricky one. Watch your back with this one. As for Steelers-Jaguars, it does seem like the Jaguars season has gone down the toilet. But watch out for one last flail from Jacksonville in a home upset of Pittsburgh.