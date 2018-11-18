Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 11

We’re back for Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season, and we opened things with the Seattle Seahawks holding off the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. My picks against the spread are based on the Wednesday SuperContest line, so I got Seattle as 2.5 point favorites. If you wait until Thursday to make that pick, you likely would have gotten a field goal, and thus the push.
The return of football means fantasy football and gambling are back in our lives. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.
I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 2-2-1 with my Week 10 SuperContest picks, and 5-8-1 for for my total picks. I’m now 22-24-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 11.
Eagles (+8.5) over SAINTS
FALCONS (-3.5) over Cowboys
Buccaneers (+1.5) over GIANTS
Vikings (+2.5) over BEARS
JAGUARS (+5.5) over Steelers
Here are all my picks for Week 11 (home team in caps):
SEAHAWKS vs. Packers (+2.5): Seahawks — WIN
LIONS vs. Panthers (-4): Panthers
FALCONS vs. Cowboys (+3.5): Falcons
RAVENS vs. Bengals (+6.5): Ravens
BEARS vs. Vikings (+2.5): Vikings
SAINTS vs. Eagles (+8.5): Eagles
COLTS vs. Titans (+2): Colts
WASHINGTON vs. Texans (-3): Washington
GIANTS vs. Buccaneers (+1.5): Bucs
CHARGERS vs. Broncos (+7): Broncos
CARDINALS vs. Raiders (+5.5): Cardinals
JAGUARS vs. Steelers (-5.5): Jaguars
RAMS vs. Chiefs (+3.5): Rams
Loading comments...