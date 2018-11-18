Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 11

We’re back for Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season, and we opened things with the Seattle Seahawks holding off the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. My picks against the spread are based on the Wednesday SuperContest line, so I got Seattle as 2.5 point favorites. If you wait until Thursday to make that pick, you likely would have gotten a field goal, and thus the push.

The return of football means fantasy football and gambling are back in our lives. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.

I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 2-2-1 with my Week 10 SuperContest picks, and 5-8-1 for for my total picks. I’m now 22-24-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 11.

Eagles (+8.5) over SAINTS

FALCONS (-3.5) over Cowboys

Buccaneers (+1.5) over GIANTS

Vikings (+2.5) over BEARS

JAGUARS (+5.5) over Steelers

Here are all my picks for Week 11 (home team in caps):

SEAHAWKS vs. Packers (+2.5): Seahawks — WIN

LIONS vs. Panthers (-4): Panthers

FALCONS vs. Cowboys (+3.5): Falcons

RAVENS vs. Bengals (+6.5): Ravens

BEARS vs. Vikings (+2.5): Vikings

SAINTS vs. Eagles (+8.5): Eagles

COLTS vs. Titans (+2): Colts

WASHINGTON vs. Texans (-3): Washington

GIANTS vs. Buccaneers (+1.5): Bucs

CHARGERS vs. Broncos (+7): Broncos

CARDINALS vs. Raiders (+5.5): Cardinals

JAGUARS vs. Steelers (-5.5): Jaguars

RAMS vs. Chiefs (+3.5): Rams