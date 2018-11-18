After last week’s slate of NFL games featured quite a few snoozers, the Week 11 NFL schedule is stacked with exciting games that will have an impact on the playoff picture and 2019 NFL draft.

We’ve awarded superlatives to each Sunday matchup to offer a preview of the day ahead.

Most likely to cost someone their job: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Bengals already fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and if Marvin Lewis can’t figure things out, you’d have to expect he’ll be next (though, the Bengals seem just fine with keeping him no matter what he does). John Harbaugh hasn’t led the Ravens to the playoffs since the 2014 season. If he can’t get his 4-5 squad back on track, he could lose his job at the end of the year.

Most likely to sneak into Wild Card weekend: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Andrew Luck has never lost to the Titans. You read that correctly. Both of these teams are looking to make a push to the playoffs, and the winner will get some help this week.

Most likely to cause a shift in the playoff picture: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

The Bears enter Week 11 in first place in the NFC North, but if the Vikings win on Sunday, they will move into the top spot. The Bears and Vikings also close out the regular season playing each other in Week 17, so this is just the first of two important meetings for these division rivals.

Most likely to be more entertaining than you expect: Houston Texans at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

These might not seem like flashy teams, but both are in first place in their divisions, rank among the top 10 in our power rankings, and should play a game worth tuning in for this afternoon.

Most likely to cause a fanbase to lose their collective minds: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Jaguars beat the Steelers twice last season, once in the regular season and once in the playoffs. But Jacksonville is a much different team this year and Pittsburgh has been dominant in recent weeks. A Steelers win would mean the Jaguars’ season is pretty much over while a Jacksonville win would infuriate the masses in Pittsburgh.

Most likely to be a blowout: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

The Panthers were on the losing end of a blowout last week and the Lions lost by 12 to the Bears. This week, the Panthers should bolt past a far inferior Lions team and get back on track.

Most likely to help a team make an improbable playoff push: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Both of these teams have had shaky seasons, but their paths to the playoffs remain alive. The Cowboys are coming off a big win over the Eagles while the Falcons are coming off a deflating loss to the Browns. How will both teams respond this week?

Most likely to make you want to shut off the TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

The Bucs have the ability to make some impressive big plays but Ryan Fitzpatrick also has the ability to lead the Bucs to only three points on 500+ yards. Odell Beckham Jr. wants you to believe the 2-7 Giants can still make it to the playoffs. In reality, fans of both teams might find themselves reaching for the TV remote mid-game.

Most likely to impact the 2019 NFL Draft: Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

The one-win Raiders are currently in line for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft while the two-win Cardinals would have the No. 4 overall pick if the season ended today. A Raiders win could have major implications on the draft order while a Cardinals win would hurt their positioning.

Most likely to have more away fans than home fans at the game: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Even though the Chargers are one of the AFC’s top teams, their fanbase has been dwindling since their move to Los Angeles. The StubHub Center is filled with more of the visiting team’s fans than the home team’s fans nearly every week. That will likely be the case again today, even though the Broncos have twice as many losses as wins this season.

Most likely to go exactly like the oddsmakers are expecting: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

The Eagles enter this game as the biggest defending Super Bowl underdogs since 2009. The Saints are 9-point favorites to win and we expect them to do just that.