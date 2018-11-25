Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 12

We’re back for Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season, following a fun triple-header of Thanksgiving football. All three favorites ended up taking care of business on the big day. It took a pick-six for the Bears to get their win and cover, but given how that defense has been performing, is anybody all that surprised? Amari Cooper continues to shine for the Cowboys who now hold a share of the NFC East lead (and the divisional record tiebreaker) with Washington. And while New Orleans did not entirely blow out Atlanta, they got a key win and roll along atop the NFC.
The return of football means fantasy football and gambling are back in our lives. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.
I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 1-4 with my Week 11 SuperContest picks, and 5-8 for for my total picks. I’m now 23-28-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 12.
Jaguars (-3) over BILLS
49ers (+3.5) over BUCCANEERS
Seahawks (+3.5) over PANTHERS
Packers (+3.5) over VIKINGS
TEXANS (-6.5) over Titans
Here are all my picks for Week 12 (home team in caps):
LIONS vs. Bears (-3): Bears — WIN
COWBOYS vs. Washington (+7): Washington — LOSS
SAINTS vs. Falcons (+13): Falcons — LOSS
BILLS vs. Jaguars (-3): Jaguars
RAVENS vs. Raiders (+10.5): Ravens
BUCCANEERS vs. 49ers (+3.5): 49ers
EAGLES vs. Giants (+6): Eagles
BENGALS vs. Browns (+3): Bengals
JETS vs. Patriots (-9.5): Patriots
PANTHERS vs. Seahawks (+3.5): Seahawks
COLTS vs. Dolphins (+7.5): Dolphins
CHARGERS vs. Cardinals (+12.5): Chargers
BRONCOS vs. Steelers (-3): Steelers
VIKINGS vs. Packers (+3.5): Packers
TEXANS vs. Titans (+6.5): Texans
