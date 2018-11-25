Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 12

We’re back for Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season, following a fun triple-header of Thanksgiving football. All three favorites ended up taking care of business on the big day. It took a pick-six for the Bears to get their win and cover, but given how that defense has been performing, is anybody all that surprised? Amari Cooper continues to shine for the Cowboys who now hold a share of the NFC East lead (and the divisional record tiebreaker) with Washington. And while New Orleans did not entirely blow out Atlanta, they got a key win and roll along atop the NFC.

The return of football means fantasy football and gambling are back in our lives. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.

I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 1-4 with my Week 11 SuperContest picks, and 5-8 for for my total picks. I’m now 23-28-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 12.

Jaguars (-3) over BILLS

49ers (+3.5) over BUCCANEERS

Seahawks (+3.5) over PANTHERS

Packers (+3.5) over VIKINGS

TEXANS (-6.5) over Titans

Here are all my picks for Week 12 (home team in caps):

LIONS vs. Bears (-3): Bears — WIN

COWBOYS vs. Washington (+7): Washington — LOSS

SAINTS vs. Falcons (+13): Falcons — LOSS

BILLS vs. Jaguars (-3): Jaguars

RAVENS vs. Raiders (+10.5): Ravens

BUCCANEERS vs. 49ers (+3.5): 49ers

EAGLES vs. Giants (+6): Eagles

BENGALS vs. Browns (+3): Bengals

JETS vs. Patriots (-9.5): Patriots

PANTHERS vs. Seahawks (+3.5): Seahawks

COLTS vs. Dolphins (+7.5): Dolphins

CHARGERS vs. Cardinals (+12.5): Chargers

BRONCOS vs. Steelers (-3): Steelers

VIKINGS vs. Packers (+3.5): Packers

TEXANS vs. Titans (+6.5): Texans