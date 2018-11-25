Foster was claimed on waivers Tuesday by Washington. He’ll join Zach Brown and Mason Foster as the team’s inside linebackers. The charges in Foster’s case were dropped, but he’s still unable to join Washington as he is still on the Commissioner’s Exempt list while the league reviews the details of his arrest and decides how to handle his punishment.

The misdemeanor charge of domestic battery for #Redskins LB Reuben Foster has been dropped, as @TMZ reported. At this point, Foster remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Here is the document. pic.twitter.com/0aCGYhFlSe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2019

Why was Foster released by the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers announced on November 25th that the team would release the linebacker after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence while in Tampa Bay, Fla. with the team.

It was Foster’s third arrest of 2018.

Reuben Foster has been arrested three times in 2018 and was suspended for two games to begin the NFL season.



Less than 72 hours after being arrested on domestic violence charges and waived, a team claimed him on waivers, possibly to have him play right away.



Give me a break. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2018

Police describe the incident took place with a woman Foster was “in an on-again-off-again relationship over the past three years.” Police say that Foster and the woman were involved in a verbal altercation on the night of November 24th, which escalated when Foster slapped a phone out of the woman’s hand, before pushing her and slapping her.

Responding officers observed a scratch on the victim’s collarbone when they arrived to the scene at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa Bay, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Foster’s release follows several incidents dating back to before and since the team drafted him in 2017.

During the 2017 NFL combine Foster allegedly submitted a diluted urine sample, which triggered a positive test. Subsequently he was kicked out of the combine when he had an altercation with a hospital employee.

In January of 2018 Foster was arrested in Alabama for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Foster was arrested in February on suspicion of domestic violence and possession of an assault weapon when police responded to his home. Domestic violence charges were dropped in May of 2018 after the victim recanted her allegations that Foster hit her.

Foster was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic-violence battery. His ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, shared her message about her experiences with Foster back in early December.

Why was Foster claimed by Washington?

The linebacker was a first-round pick in 2017 and a tackling machine when he stayed out of trouble long enough to suit up for the 49ers. So it wasn’t particularly surprising that Foster got scooped up quickly, given the NFL’s long and torrid history of enabling domestic abusers.

In a statement on November 27th, the team’s senior vice president of player personnel explained the decision to claim Foster:

A statement from the Washington Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams: pic.twitter.com/zdxA8hmWtb — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 27, 2018

Much of the team’s reasoning for the acquisition revolved around Foster’s former teammates vouching on his behalf, as well as the idea that those player could help Foster straighten himself out.

But none of the four Alabama players on the team was willing to confirm that they spoke to team executives about Foster.

We asked the following Alabama players if they talked to the front office about signing Reuben Foster:



Allen: did not talk to FO

Clinton-Dix: did not talk to FO

Hamilton: no comment

Anderson (via @Matthew_Paras): no comment — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) November 28, 2018

According to the Washington Post, the team’s decision-makers were “far from unanimous” about claiming Foster. The decision was “masterminded” by team president Bruce Allen, who has been, so far, unwilling to speak to the media about Foster.

Upon none of his teammates confirming they were actually talked to about the signing, we asked #Redskins PR again for Bruce Allen.



We were told no. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) November 28, 2018

Head coach Jay Gruden spoke to the media on November 28th and said nobody should expect to see Foster play for Washington any time soon:

Gruden: “I anticipate it will be a while before (Foster plays).” Gruden said there’s no guarantee he ever plays again. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 28, 2018

Jay Gruden on Foster claim: "We hold our standards very high...We just want to get to the bottom of what happened... At the end of the day we decided to make the move, and we'll deal with the outcry, so to speak." — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) November 28, 2018

The NFL’s domestic violence policy was revamped in 2014 with a six-game suspension for first-time offenders and a lifetime ban for a second offense. Foster was suspended two games in May for marijuana and drug charges after his accuser recanted in court and his domestic violence charges were dropped.