The playoff picture is coming into focus with just five weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. But there is still much to be determined, especially if teams like the Colts, Titans, and Seahawks have their way. Those teams are currently on the outside looking in while hoping they can do their part to change the standings before the new year and playoffs arrive.

Here’s a look at how Week 12 impacted the NFL playoff picture.

What stayed the same: The Chiefs were on a bye and nothing changed for them as they remain the AFC’s top team. The Texans play the Titans tonight but Houston can’t lose its lead in the division this week, win or lose. The Chargers and Ravens both won and maintained their current status as Wild Card teams. The Chargers are now just one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West and have the best record of any Wild Card team in either conference.

What changed: The Steelers’ loss to the Broncos coupled with the Patriots’ win over the Jets bumped New England into the two seed while Pittsburgh fell to the four seed. Even when the Patriots seem to be mediocre, they still manage to be a top seed in the AFC. The Patriots play the Steelers in Week 15 at Heinz Field for a game that will have playoff implications.

What to watch for moving forward: The Bengals’ loss to the Browns has them tumbling out of contention while the Broncos may be a surprise team to keep track of as the calendar turns to December. The Colts are also making a playoff push following their fifth-straight win and Andrew Luck’s eighth-straight game with three or more passing touchdowns. A Titans win on Monday Night Football would boost Tennessee’s stock, while making the AFC South race more intriguing.

If the season ended today, these would be the AFC playoff seeds:

1. Chiefs (record: 9-2), (conference record: 7-1)

2. Patriots (8-3), (6-2)

3. Texans (7-3), (5-2)

4. Steelers (7-3-1), (4-3-1)

5. Chargers (8-3), (5-2)

6. Ravens (6-5), (6-3)

In the hunt...

Colts (6-5), (5-4)

Titans (5-5), (3-5)

Dolphins (5-6), (4-4)

Bengals (5-6), (3-4)

Broncos (5-6), (3-5)

Browns (4-6-1), (3-4-1)

Bills (4-7), (3-5)

Jaguars (3-8), (2-6)

Jets (3-8), (2-6)

Raiders (2-9), (1-6)

AFC tie breaker notes:

The Ravens win a tie break over the Colts based on best win percentage in conference games.

The Dolphins win a tie break over the Bengals and Broncos based on best win percentage in conference games.

The Bengals win a tie break over the Broncos based on best win percentage in conference games.

The Jaguars win a tie break over the Jets based on head-to-head win percentage.

Rise ’n Grind Want NFL news and interesting links in your inbox every weekday morning? Rise ’n grind with us. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

NFC playoff picture

What stayed the same: The Saints continued their dominant season on Thursday with a win over the Falcons that keeps them in the No. 1 seed heading into Week 13. The Rams were on a bye, but are right behind the Saints with a matching record; New Orleans’ win over LA has them ahead in the playoff standings. The Bears also took care of business on Thanksgiving with a win over the Lions. Chicago is cruising toward its first NFC North title since 2010. But they’re not the only team in the division alive in the playoff race. The Vikings’ win over the Packers kept them in the picture, too and they even moved from the sixth seed last week to fifth seed this week.

What changed: The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving win over Washington has them swooping in as the new leader in the NFC East. With Alex Smith done for the year and Washington’s quarterback situation foggy, the Cowboys control their destiny moving forward. But, Washington still remains in the playoff picture with a 6-5 record, they’ve just dropped down to the six seed while bumping the Panthers out of the top six.

What to watch for moving forward: The Seahawks’ win over the Panthers could come in handy down the stretch as Carolina dropped out of the playoff picture and below Seattle in the standings. They’re now the first two teams in the hunt with the Seahawks having the edge due to Sunday’s win.

If the season ended today, these would be the NFC playoff seeds:

1. Saints (10-1), (7-1)

2. Rams (10-1), (6-1)

3. Bears (8-3), (6-1)

4. ​Cowboys (6-5), (5-3)

5. Vikings (6-4-1), (5-3-1)

6. Washington (6-5), (6-3)

In the hunt...

Seahawks (6-5), (5-3)

Panthers (6-5), (4-4)

Eagles (5-6), (3-5)

Packers (4-6-1), (2-5-1)

Falcons (4-7), (4-4)

Buccaneers (4-7), (3-5)

Lions (4-7), (2-6)

Giants (3-8), (2-7)

Cardinals (2-9), (2-5)

49ers (2-9), (1-7)

NFC tie breaker notes: