After 12 weeks of the 2018 NFL season, all five first-round rookie quarterbacks have started at least two games. It’s the first time the NFL has had five first-round quarterbacks start even one game each in their rookie season. Though, there have only been two other years in which five or more quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the draft: 1999 (5) and 1983 (6).

So, how are the young guns doing?

No. 1 overall pick, Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield became the Browns’ starter in Week 3 and has really started to thrive since Hue Jackson was fired as the Browns head coach after Week 8. Mayfield has four games with a passer rating greater than 100 and has thrown 17 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Turnovers have been a problem as he’s also fumbled five times, two of which were lost. But, he hasn’t lost a fumble since Week 4 and had his second start without an interception last week against the Bengals. The future looks bright for Mayfield, which is saying a lot considering he plays for the Browns. He’s on track to be one of the best quarterbacks in Browns history and has given the people of Cleveland hope for the future.

No. 3 overall pick, Jets QB Sam Darnold

Darnold began the season as the Jets starting quarterback but he’s hasn’t played since Week 9 due to a foot injury. He has more interceptions than touchdowns this year (11 touchdowns to 14 interceptions) and it’s been pretty much all downhill since his primetime debut in Week 1. In that game, he completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and recorded a 116.8 passer rating. He’s only had one game with a passer rating greater than 100 since Week 1 and the Jets are in last place in the AFC East with a 3-8 record. Darnold is expected back in Week 13 and the Jets will look for him to finish the season strong. He’s offered some glimmers of hope, but has had other moments where it’s clear he’s a rookie who has a lot to learn.

No. 7 overall pick, Bills QB Josh Allen

Allen was named the Bills’ starter in Week 2, though he did play in Week 1 when Nathan Peterman was benched. He missed Weeks 7 to 11 due to an elbow injury, but Allen returned last week and played one of his best games of the season. In Week 12, Allen completed eight of 19 throws for 160 yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Overall in his six starts this year, Allen has just three passing touchdowns and five interceptions as well as four rushing touchdowns. The supporting cast around him isn’t doing him any favors as the Bills offensive line and offensive weapons leave much to be desired. The Bills recently released Peterman, signed Matt Barkley as a backup and are banking on Allen being the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.

No. 10 overall pick, Cardinals QB Josh Rosen

The Cardinals abruptly threw Josh Rosen into the fourth quarter of their Week 3 loss to the Bears. Since then, he’s started eight games with mixed results but no particularly impressive outings. Rosen has thrown 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season, though as a starter he has 10 of each. His best passer rating came in his first start, a loss to the Seahawks. In that game, he completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards, one touchdown, and an 88.5 passer rating. Rosen hasn’t been great, but the Cardinals are 2-9 with both of their wins coming against the also 2-9 49ers; he’s far from the biggest problem on the team. Arizona is counting on Rosen to develop further and lead them to significantly more success in the years to come.

No. 32 overall pick, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson was the final first-rounder and final quarterback to get a shot at a starting gig this season. It came in Week 11 due to starting quarterback Joe Flacco dealing with a hip injury. Jackson has won both of his starts and helped the Ravens get back into the playoff picture after taking over following three-straight losses. Jackson has the smallest sample size but he had been playing since Week 1, just not as the starter. The Ravens were using him with Flacco on the field and on occasion adding him into the mix at quarterback in games Flacco started. He’s thrown two touchdowns, three interceptions, and has two rushing touchdowns this season. One of those rushing scores came in Week 7 against the Saints — a team that also uses a quarterback as a skill player, Taysom Hill. As the Ravens’ starter, Jackson has completed 27 of 44 passes for 328 yards and added 190 yards on the ground, 119 of which came against the Bengals. It’s unclear if he’ll remain the Ravens starter once Flacco gets healthy this season, but it’s clear he’s Baltimore’s quarterback of the future.

Related Why the Ravens need to stick with Lamar Jackson over Joe Flacco

Most games started: Sam Darnold (9)

Most touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (17)

Most interceptions: Sam Darnold (14)

Most passing yards: Baker Mayfield (2,242)

Most rushing yards: Lamar Jackson (329)

Highest completion percentage: Baker Mayfield (62.7)

Lowest completion percentage: Josh Allen (52.5)

Highest passer rating: Baker Mayfield (93.2)

Lowest passer rating: Josh Allen (65.2)

Rookie quarterback stats Player Starting record Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Rating Lng Int Sk Yds Y/A Rushing Att Rushing Yds Rushing TD Player Starting record Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Rating Lng Int Sk Yds Y/A Rushing Att Rushing Yds Rushing TD Josh Allen 3-3 83 158 52.5 992 3 65.2 75 5 21 167 6.3 48 254 4 Sam Darnold 3-6 159 289 55 1934 11 68.3 76 14 21 129 6.7 30 61 1 Lamar Jackson 2-0 34 56 60.7 415 2 73.1 74 3 5 26 7.4 65 329 2 Baker Mayfield 3-5 195 311 62.7 2242 17 93.2 59 7 22 154 7.2 25 107 0 Josh Rosen 2-6 137 247 55.5 1521 10 68.9 75 11 24 181 6.2 13 46 0

Rookie quarterback stats per game (average)