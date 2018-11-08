Panthers vs. Steelers 2018 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and it will kick off with a Thursday Night Football tilt between the Carolina Panthers (6-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2-1). The matchup, from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network and FOX (live streaming via FuboTV, NBC Sports, NFL).

Carolina has stumbled here and there, with losses to teams they certainly feel like they should beat — the Falcons and Washington — but they’ve won their last three games, and are just a game back of the very tough Saints in the NFC South. Carolina has been average on offense this season, but they boast the league’s eighth-ranked defense.

That’s one spot higher than the Steelers, who rank ninth, but also have the league’s seventh-ranked offense. Pittsburgh is on a four-game winning streak after starting the season off 1-2-1. They’re coming off three consecutive wins over divisional rivals on top of that.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Thursday.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa. TV: NFL Network, FOX

NFL Network, FOX Streaming: Amazon Prime, FuboTV, NBC Sports, NFL

Amazon Prime, FuboTV, NBC Sports, NFL Odds: Pittsburgh opened as 5.5-point favorites, but the line has narrowed throughout the week.

Panthers vs. Steelers news

Panthers vs. Steelers prediction

In the Week 10 SB Nation expert picks, four of the seven picking are going with the Steelers, leaving three to pick the Panthers. The OddsShark computer is also picking Pittsburgh, while the coin flip landed on Carolina.