Vikings vs. Seahawks 2018 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are both on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race, but there’s still plenty of time for both teams to make a late-season push. They’ll meet at CenturyLink Field for Monday Night Football in Week 14, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (live streaming via WatchESPN).

Minnesota, at 6-5-1, is in second place in the NFC North behind the Bears, while the Seahawks sit at 7-5, in second place in the NFC West behind the Rams, who have already clinched the division. Both teams are likely battling for wild card spots.

The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Patriots and have alternated wins and losses over their last six games. Seattle is coming off a dominant win over the 49ers, who are perhaps the most injured team in pro football. Still, they’ve won their last three games and will be hard to stop on Monday.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash.

CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash. TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Seattle opened as 3-point favorites and the line hasn’t shifted much throughout the week.

Vikings vs. Seahawks news

Vikings vs. Seahawks prediction

In the SB Nation Week 14 NFL picks, six of the experts think the Seahawks will win, leaving just one picking the Vikings. The coin flip also landed on Minnesota, while the OddsShark computer is picking the Seahawks.