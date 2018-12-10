We’re another week down and only three more remain in the NFL’s regular season. The playoff picture, as a result, is coming into focus. Two teams managed to clinch playoff spots, while four more teams were eliminated from contention in Week 14.

Two of those teams were knocked out before Sunday. The Jets and Jaguars were both eliminated after the Titans’ win over Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football. Sunday also presented the first opportunity for a team to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs when the Rams faced the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s a look at how things are shaping up after Week 14 games:

What stayed the same: The Cowboys stretched their winning streak to five games with an overtime win over the Eagles. Dallas is in firm control of the NFC East. Carolina is still looking shockingly bad, with five consecutive losses. The Giants somehow kept hope alive by embarrassing Washington to the tune of 40-16. The Packers also managed to remain in playoff contention and so did the Falcons, despite a loss to Green Bay. The Seahawks’ win over the Vikings didn’t change either of their seedings, though Seattle is better positioned for the playoffs.

What changed: The Saints secured the NFC South title, avenging one of their two losses on the season with a 28-14 win over the Buccaneers. It also prevented them from going on a losing skid after falling to the Cowboys last week. The Cardinals became the second NFC team to be eliminated from the playoffs. The Bears now have a firm grip on the NFC North with a win over the NFC West champion Rams on Sunday night, and the Rams missed a chance to clinch a first-round bye.

What to watch for moving forward: The Seahawks can clinch a wild card spot next week with a win over the 49ers, while the Bears can clinch the NFC North if they beat the Packers. The Vikings have a very tenuous hold on the final wild card spot. The Eagles aren’t far behind in them, but they have a tough outing next week against the Rams. The Cowboys can clinch the division with a win next week against the Colts.

If the season ended today, these would be the NFC playoff seeds:

*Clinched playoff berth

1. Saints* (11-2), (conference record: 8-2)

2. Rams* (11-2), (7-2)

3. Bears (9-4), (7-2)

4. Cowboys (8-5), (7-3)

5. Seahawks (8-5), (7-3)

6. Vikings (6-6-1), (5-4-1)

In the hunt:

Panthers (6-7), (4-5)

Eagles (6-7), (4-5)

Washington (6-7), (6-5)

Packers (5-7-1), (3-6-1)

Eliminated:

Cardinals

49ers

NFC tiebreaker notes:

The Saints beat the Rams in Week 9, so they hold the head-to-head tiebreak.

Of the teams in the hunt sitting at 6-7, the Panthers win the tiebreak because of their Week 7 victory over the Eagles. Washington is eliminated from the three-way tie because it lost a division game to Philadelphia.

The Buccaneers win a tiebreak over the Giants and Lions based on conference winning percentage. All three teams are 5-8.

AFC playoff picture

What stayed the same: The Patriots fell to Miami, so they weren’t able to clinch the NFC East this week. The Texans lost too and remain right behind New England. The Chargers continued their winning ways, but still trail the Chiefs and have yet to clinch a postseason berth. The Steelers dropped their third consecutive game, but they maintained a slight lead in the AFC North.

What changed: The Chiefs were pushed to overtime in a thrilling game against the Ravens, but they pulled it out and nabbed a playoff spot in the process. Kansas City is the first, and so far only, team in the AFC to clinch. The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention when the Titans won earlier in the week, as were the Jaguars. The Bills became the fourth AFC team officially eliminated by losing to the Jets. The Browns, amazingly, kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Panthers, but still sit well back in the wild card race.

What to watch for moving forward: While the Ravens put up a big fight, their wild card chances took a hit when they fell to the Chiefs in overtime. But they remain alive in the AFC North race, thanks to the Steelers’ loss to the Raiders. Pittsburgh also has to be worried with both the Patriots and Saints remaining on its schedule. Despite losing Sunday, the Patriots and Texans will get another chance to clinch a playoff spot next week. Finally, the Chargers and Chiefs will face off in a pivotal AFC West showdown on Thursday.

If the season ended today, these would be the AFC playoff seeds:

*Clinched playoff berth

1. Chiefs* (11-2), (conference record: 9-1)

2. Patriots (9-4), (6-3)

3. Texans (9-4), (7-3)

4. Steelers (7-5-1), (4-5-1)

5. Chargers (10-3), (7-2)

6. Ravens (7-6), (6-4)

In the hunt:

Colts (7-6), (6-5)

Dolphins (7-6), (6-4)

Titans (7-6), (5-6)

Broncos (6-7), (4-5)

Eliminated:

Bills

Jaguars

Jets

Raiders

AFC tiebreaker notes: