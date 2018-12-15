Most of us probably didn’t see this coming September. After Week 3, the Chargers, Cowboys, and Seahawks were all 1-2. The Bears were 2-1, albeit coming off just a two-point win over the Cardinals. The Texans were 0-3.

Fast forward three months and all of them had a chance to earn a playoff berth in Week 15.

The Chargers already got it done in a yet another thrilling comeback in primetime, ending their nine-game losing streak against the Chiefs and preventing their rivals from locking down the division (at least for this week).

Now the Chiefs and Chargers are both 11-3 and fighting for not just the division title, but the top seed in the AFC. Buckle up, folks. It’s the law. And also, the last few weeks of the season should be gooooood.

The Chargers’ last-second win (more accurately, last four seconds) sent the final Thursday night game of the season in style. It was not the final Thursday Night Football game, however. The TNF brand will be co-opted for this week’s and next week’s Saturday games.

On Saturday, the Texans helped their playoff cause when they held off the Jets 29-22. The Jets didn’t make it easy on the Texans, taking their first lead of the game with five minutes left to play. Then Deshaun Watson and the Houston offense answered, culminating with an incredible DeAndre Hopkins touchdown catch.

Next up, the Broncos and Browns will throw it back to the 80s, when John Elway was a total jerkoff to Cleveland for two straight years. Things are a wee bit different now, more than 30 years later. Both teams were actually IN the playoffs when The Drive and The Fumble happened. Now, they’re just fighting to keep their slim hopes alive.

Los Angeles is currently home to half of the NFL’s playoff teams, but that percentage can potentially dip to 22 percent after this weekend. For those who don’t want to do any math (completely understandable), that means five more teams can join the Rams, Chargers, Chiefs, and Saints on Sunday.

The eliminations can get started as early as Saturday. The dream can end for eight more teams this weekend. The 49ers, Cardinals, Raiders, Bills Jets, and Jaguars are already there.

Here’s what’s at stake in Week 15.

Which teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15?

The Bears, Cowboys, Seahawks, and Texans were less expected to be in this position. The Patriots weren’t supposed to here this week, either — as in, they were expected to sew up the AFC East, for the 10th straight year, last week. Then the Miracle in Miami happened.

Meanwhile in the NFC, the top two seeds, and the first-round byes that come with it, could be decided this week.

How can the Bears can clinch a playoff spot this week?

The Bears can either go big (win their division) or go medium (earn a playoff spot). Even if it doesn’t happen this week, they’re on their way back to the playoffs. Thanks, Jon Gruden!

The Bears just need one of the following to occur and they’ll be NFC North champs for the first time since 2010:

At the very least, the Bears can earn a postseason berth if:

They tie the Packers (which would still give us one two-tie teams, even if it’s less tongue twistery) OR Washington loses to or ties the Jaguars in a game no one wants to watch.

How can the Cowboys clinch a playoff spot this week?

The Cowboys are all but in the playoffs at this point. On Sunday, it can just be official. Thanks, Jon Gruden!

It’s either NFC East or bust this week for Dallas with:

A win on the road against the Colts OR A tie with the Colts, an Eagles loss or tie with the Rams, and a Washington loss or tie with the Jaguars OR An Eagles loss to the Rams and a Washington loss to the Jaguars.

Honestly, I could see any of those happening.

How can the Seahawks clinch a playoff spot this week?

The Rams have already won the NFC West, but the Seahawks are in firm control of the No. 5 seed. Since no one else wants the other wild card spot, it’s just a matter of when the Seahawks secure the first one. That could come Sunday.

The 1 likely and 3 improbable ways the Seahawks can lock up a wild card spot:

The Seahawks beat the 49ers, a team they crushed 43-16 two weeks prior OR The Seahawks and 49ers tie, the Vikings lose to the Dolphins, and the Panthers lose to or tie the Saints OR The Seahawks and 49ers tie, the Vikings lose to the Dolphins, the Eagles lose to or tie the Rams, and Washington loses to or ties the Jaguars OR The Seahawks and 49ers tie, the Panthers lose to or tie the Saints, the Eagles lose to or tie the Rams, and Washington loses to or ties the Jaguars.

But this is real question: Will Russell Wilson throw a shoe this time?

How can the Texans clinch a playoff spot this week?

It’s not win and they’re in this week for the Texans. It’s win and a couple others things going their way.

The Texans already beat the Jets, so they can win the AFC South if this happens:

The Colts lose to or tie the Cowboys, and the Titans lose to or tie the Giants.

After their win over the Jets, the Texans can nab a playoff berth if one of the following scenarios happens Sunday:

The Dolphins lose to or tie the Vikings, and the Steelers lose to the Patriots OR The Dolphins lose to or tie the Vikings, and the Ravens lose to or tie the Bucs.

How can the Patriots clinch a playoff spot this week?

The Patriots were human last week; it was beautiful, even if it was fleeting. This week, we could be back to reality.

It might take another miracle to keep the AFC East title out of the Patriots’ hands again. They just need one of these outcomes:

The Patriots beat the Steelers like always and the Dolphins lose to or tie the Vikings OR The Patriots and Steelers tie, and the Dolphins lose to the Vikings.

The Patriots can at least be guaranteed a playoff spot with:

A win over the Steelers and a Titans loss or tie with the Giants OR A tie with the Steelers, a Ravens loss to the Bucs, a Titans loss to the Giants, and a Colts loss or tie with the Cowboys.

How can the Rams clinch a first-round bye?

The Rams had a chance to grab one of the first-round byes last week, but then they seemed to have no interest in playing on a cold night in Chicago. So they get another shot this week.

The Rams can take the first weekend of January off if:

They beat the Eagles and the Bears lose to or tie the Packers OR They tie the Eagles and the Bears lose to the Packers.

How can the Saints clinch a first-round bye?

A week after winning their second straight NFC South title, the Saints can cross another item off their to-do list. They’ll know if they have a shot before their Monday Night Football game against a team they beat three times last year and then trolled with brooms.

The Saints can skip all the way to the Divisional Round if:

They beat the Panthers and the Bears lose to or tie the Packers OR They tie the Panthers and the Bears lose to the Packers.

Enough with the ties! Which teams can be eliminated this week with simple wins and losses?

There are many complicated scenarios in which teams can be eliminated with ties, but the NFL seems to be over its early-season tie fetish. We could also get into the weeds with one team clinching strength of victory over another. But for the sake of our sanity, let’s keep it simple. If it fits into a Joe Ferreira tweet, then it’s all you probably need to know.

(If you’ve got a little more time on your hands and want to delve into the nitty-gritty, NFL Playoff Scenarios on Reddit exhaustively breaks down the AFC and NFC pictures.)

The Browns’ dream of making the playoffs can remain alive past mid-December (!) as long as they don’t:

Lose to the Broncos on Saturday night.

The Broncos can’t be eliminated Saturday, but they can on Sunday if:

They lose to the Browns and the Titans beat the Giants OR They lose to the Browns, the Ravens beat the Bucs, the Steelers beat the Patriots, the Bengals lose to the Raiders, and the Dolphins lose to the Vikings.

The Bengals will be officially out of playoff contention if:

The season somehow gets worse and they lose to the Raiders at home OR The Steelers beat the Patriots, the Titans beat the Giants, and the Colts beat the Cowboys.

The Giants need more than just a loss to be knocked out this week. It’ll take one of the following scenarios:

The Giants lose to the Titans and the Eagles beat the Rams OR The Giants lose to the Titans and Washington beats the Jaguars OR The Giants lose to the Titans and the Vikings beat the Dolphins OR The Giants lose to the Titans, the Lions beat the Bills, and the Packers beat the Bears OR The Giants lose to the Titans, the Lions beat the Bills, the Packers lose to the Bears, the Bucs lose to the Ravens, and the Panthers beat the Saints.

The Packers are toast (probably covered in cheese) if:

They lose to the Bears and the Vikings beat the Dolphins OR They lose to the Bears, the Eagles beat the Rams, and Washington beats the Jaguars.

It’s a similar situation for the Lions, who are out if:

They lose to the Bills and the Vikings beat the Dolphins OR They lose to the Bills, the Eagles beat the Rams, and Washington beats the Jaguars.

And oh hey, same thing for the Bucs, who will be done if:

They lose to the Ravens and the Vikings beat the Dolphins OR They lose to the Ravens, the Eagles beat the Rams, and Washington beats the Jaguars.

The Falcons can finally complete their run as one of the most disappointing teams this season if:

They lose to the Cardinals at home OR The Vikings beat the Dolphins OR The Eagles beat the Rams, and Washington beats the Jaguars.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in?

Here’s a look at the current standings, which are finally starting to settle a bit other than those apparently cootie-infested No. 6 seeds. We’ll continue to update this weekend, so be sure to check back.

The NFC:

New Orleans Saints (11-2)** Los Angels Rams (11-2)** Chicago Bears (9-4) Dallas Cowboys (8-5) Seattle Seahawks (8-5) Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1)

The AFC:

Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)* Houston Texans (10-4) New England Patriots (9-4) Houston Texans (9-4) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1) Los Angeles Chargers (11-3)* Baltimore Ravens (7-6)

**clinched the division

*clinched a playoff berth